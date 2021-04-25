Mass. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,085 cases, 77,703 vaccinations Sunday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.4 percent of the 6,651,360 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Saturday, when 102,657 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 77,703 to 5,683,450, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 3,361,789 first shots and 2,117,009 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 204,652 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,321,661.

The health department also reported 1,085 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 640,399. The department also reported six new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,199.

The state said 29,563 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 641 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

It also reported that 74,524 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20.9 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,504 people, bringing that total to 1,160,855.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.74 percent.

The health department said the rate would be 3.13 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

