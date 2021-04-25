Calls for laws, allyship in the face of hate directed at Asian Americans

Almost 39 years later, on March 16, Robert Aaron Long targeted three Asian-owned spas and killed eight people, of whom six were women of Asian descent. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office stated that the murders apparently were motivated by a “sex addiction” and that the suspect was having a “bad day.” As in 1982, law enforcement did not immediately file a hate crime charge because of “other” motives that they said prompted the alleged perpetrator’s actions.

Re “In their golden years — and living in fear: Older Asian Americans feel the violence of hate” by Shirley Leung (Page A1, April 18): In 1982 Vincent Chin was targeted and fatally beaten because of his ethnicity. Ronald Ebens, a Chrysler plant manager, and Michael Nitz, his laid-off autoworker stepson, mistook the Chinese American for being Japanese. The white men’s motive was frustration over the job losses in the automobile industry, which they blamed on competition with the Japanese automobile industry. The price for the crime was three years probation and a $3,000 fine.

There are hate crime statutes in 45 states and the District of Columbia that require the motivating factor to be “because of” the victim’s race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and other listed protected classes. While to many of us, both the Vincent Chin killing and the Atlanta spa shootings are clear-cut cases of hate crimes, they are anything but clear under current statutes.

An Act to Reform the Hate Crime Statutes would allow hate crimes in Massachusetts to be charged in cases where race (or other protected classifications) is a motivating factor, but not necessarily the only factor. This would allow prosecutors and law enforcement to evaluate the entirety of the circumstances to determine whether a hate crime charge is warranted. Law enforcement could keep the hate crime charge as an option while investigating a crime and looking at all the evidence. Most important, this measure would prevent the evasion of a hate crime charge by declaring a different motive.

Hate crimes are real to us, and the law needs to reflect our reality.

Tackey Chan

State representative

Second Norfolk District

Quincy





When coverage fades, antiracist efforts must go on

I echo Shirley Leung’s commentary on when elderly Asian Americans are assaulted. “For many Asian Americans, myself included,” she writes, “this crosses a line. "

Elderly Asian Americans must feel safe, respected, and that they belong. Racism and anti-Asian acts of violence are our public mental health problem. When the news cycle moves on, our efforts against racism and anti-Asian acts of violence must continue.

Ed K.S. Wang

Brookline





Communities of color need to stand up, step forward for each other

Our seminar on race, women’s rights, and gender identity focuses on the ways racism, sexism, and homophobia manifest themselves in the law and in society more generally. We ask our students what each of us can do to combat these isms. We try to teach that becoming an ally is one way to bring about change.

Sometimes I feel like a hypocrite because I don’t practice what I preach.

Here’s an example: I’ve been disturbed by the rash of attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The unprovoked attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York was revolting. That the suspect in the attack is a man of color — someone who looks a lot like me — set me into a rage. But beyond getting upset, I did nothing. And while I don’t recall hearing many leaders of color condemning this, ultimately I can only control what I do and say. I want to apologize to that elderly New York woman and all the other victims of senseless and hateful violence on behalf of all people of color. This should not be happening.

Advertisement

Recently, I attended a rally in Quincy. I needed to show those in the AAPI community that there are Black and brown people who support them. I was astonished and embarrassed to identify only one other Black person there. We who say we care about civil rights and justice must also be present and bear witness when others, especially those from communities of color, are under attack. We cannot remain silent.

As we know all too well, when one of us is at risk, none of us is safe. That is the sad lesson of history. We must say: You can count on me to be an ally in this battle against hate.

Robert V. Ward Jr.

Milton

The writer is an adjunct professor at the Suffolk University School of Law.