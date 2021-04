Re “As gender reveal parties end in disaster, some people ask, ‘Why???’ ” (Page A1, April 22): I am sorry to read about Tom Cressotti’s injury at his son’s gender reveal party last summer. However, his wife Kristin’s comment, “I know this sounds silly, but . . . you have to keep up with everyone else,” takes the cake. Any sensible person’s answer: No, you don’t.

Nancy Morrison