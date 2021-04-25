fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bill Belichick receives key to City of Annapolis at Army-Navy lacrosse game

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated April 25, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Belichick, a frequent attendee of Army-Navy lacrosse games, was presented the key by Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Patriots coach Bill Belichick received the key to the City of Annapolis, Md. during an Army-Navy lacrosse game from mayor Gavin Buckley on Saturday.

Belichick, born in Nashville but raised in Annapolis, was presented the key during an on-field ceremony at halftime of a 9-4 Navy win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, surrounded by boyhood friends and former high school teammates

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said, per reports. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”

A frequent attendee of Army-Navy contests, Belichick played lacrosse at nearby Annapolis High School.

“It feels so amazing to recognize a legendary figure in Coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met,” Buckley told reporters. “It’s the classic example of local boy made good. Coach Belichick got his start here in Annapolis then went on to do so many incredible things. At every step along the way, he never forgot his hometown. He sells the City of Annapolis all over the world, and I’m just thrilled that today we were able to recognize that.”

