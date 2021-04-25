Bill Belichick receives key to City of Annapolis at Army-Navy lacrosse game

Patriots coach Bill Belichick received the key to the City of Annapolis, Md. during an Army-Navy lacrosse game from mayor Gavin Buckley on Saturday.
Belichick, born in Nashville but raised in Annapolis, was presented the key during an on-field ceremony at halftime of a 9-4 Navy win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, surrounded by boyhood friends and former high school teammates
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said, per reports. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”
Honored to host Coach Bill Belichick at today's Army-Navy Men's Lacrosse game as he receives the key to the city of Annapolis!#GoNavy pic.twitter.com/8zKwd1luwT— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 24, 2021
A frequent attendee of Army-Navy contests, Belichick played lacrosse at nearby Annapolis High School.
“It feels so amazing to recognize a legendary figure in Coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met,” Buckley told reporters. “It’s the classic example of local boy made good. Coach Belichick got his start here in Annapolis then went on to do so many incredible things. At every step along the way, he never forgot his hometown. He sells the City of Annapolis all over the world, and I’m just thrilled that today we were able to recognize that.”