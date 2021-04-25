Bill Belichick receives key to City of Annapolis at Army-Navy lacrosse game

Patriots coach Bill Belichick received the key to the City of Annapolis, Md. during an Army-Navy lacrosse game from mayor Gavin Buckley on Saturday.

Belichick, born in Nashville but raised in Annapolis, was presented the key during an on-field ceremony at halftime of a 9-4 Navy win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, surrounded by boyhood friends and former high school teammates

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said, per reports. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”