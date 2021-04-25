Celtics’ defense uninterested in stopping undermanned Hornets, and other observations from loss

With the loss, Boston (32-29) is now in a tie for sixth place in the East with the Heat.

But those wins will not be handed to the Celtics for free, and they received a reminder of that Sunday, when they were dominated by the severely undermanned Hornets, 125-104. Boston trailed for the game’s final 47 minutes.

The Celtics entered Sunday with just 12 games left in the regular season, and a favorable schedule to make a push toward the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They do not have any games remaining against teams in the top three in either conference, and their remaining slate is the fourth easiest in the league.

Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker had 20 points apiece for the Celtics, but there are few individual performances worth mentioning from this game. Boston was undone by a defense that appeared to have only mild interest in stopping the opponent.

Four players reached the 20-point mark for the Hornets, who shot 50.5 percent from the field and had assists on 40 of 47 baskets. Charlotte was playing without three of its top five scorers: Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics’ start to this game can be best summed up by an inbounds play just over two minutes into the opening quarter. Jayson Tatum received a pass from Walker, and then nonchalantly sent it back to him with an underhand flip. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier saw this transpiring, surged in, ripped the ball away and converted a layup. Coach Brad Stevens instantly called timeout. Boston has had a tendency to sag its shoulders this season when opponents go on scoring runs, and this was another instance, as Charlotte started the game 9 for 10 from the field.

▪ Stevens’s next insta-timeout came in the second quarter. After a made basket by Brown, which should have given Boston plenty of time to set its defense, the Hornets moved upcourt and Miles Bridges caught a pass on the left arc. He noticed there was no one in front of him, so he coasted in for an uncontested dunk. There appeared to be some miscommunication between Brown and Evan Fournier on the play. Miscues such as this helped the Hornets open up a 19-point second-quarter lead before the Celtics climbed within 63-52 at halftime.

▪ Evan Fournier was playing in just his sixth game as a Celtic and his second since returning from his absence due to COVID-19. He said after Friday’s loss to the Nets that he probably should have waited a few more games before coming back, but that he needed to work to build some chemistry with his new teammates before the playoffs arrived. He once again looked a step slow in the first half on Sunday, though, going scoreless in 11 minutes.

▪ The Celtics received a bit of a scare in the second quarter when Walker landed after contesting a 3-pointer and instantly clenched his left side and signaled that he needed to be taken out. Boston called timeout and Walker went directly to the locker room. But he returned about five minutes later and seemed fine, so it was likely just a spasm.

▪ The Celtics fell behind, 82-63, when Rozier hit a 3-pointer with 6:40 left in the third quarter. It’s never clear when their comeback will arrive, but this one came suddenly and it was sparked by Smart. He hit an open 3-pointer from the right corner and then added one from the top of the key after a turnover. Then he attacked on consecutive possessions and was fouled. He hit all four free throws, giving him 10 points in just 1 minute, 4 seconds, and helping Boston pull within 84-75.

▪ But Smart was on the wrong end of a tough end to the quarter for Boston. The Celtics pulled within nine points and had a chance to get even closer on an inbounds with 6.7 seconds left. The pass went to Smart, who hurried up court and tried to draw a foul on a 3-pointer. There was no call, and Miles Bridges chased down the loose ball and drilled a 50-footer before the buzzer.

▪ Center Robert Williams remained out for the Celtics due to a sore knee. Stevens said before the game that he is getting closer to making his return.

