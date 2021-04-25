Chris Weidman suffers gruesome leg injury on a checked kick in UFC 261

Silva, whose lower leg snapped in the same fashion during their 2013 bout, urged Weidman to "have faith" after Weidman was carried from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. "My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith," he wrote on social media. "I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment, I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100 percent . . . recovered soon."

The irony of the moment was not lost on Anderson Silva. The former UFC fighter, who suffered a gruesome broken leg almost eight years ago against Chris Weidman, offered his sympathy when Weidman experienced the same injury Saturday night on a checked kick during his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall.

Oddly, the two men have been involved in two of the only three broken leg injuries to result from a checked kick in UFC history, according to ESPN. Corey Hill had the first in 2008, returning to fight 11 more times before retiring in 2015.

Weidman, who became middleweight champion when he knocked out Silva, was in stable condition, according to UFC, as he awaited surgery Sunday to repair a broken tibia and fibula. Silva, known for his signature leg kick, was sidelined for more than a year by his injury, which required insertion of a titanium rod to repair tibia and fibula fractures, and returned to fight, retiring in 2020 when Hall beat him in a fourth-round TKO. Weidman's left leg was placed in a compression boot and he was taken from the cage on a stretcher.

Hall described hearing "a click" when Weidman's lower leg broke. "I thought it was a slap, but I didn't feel the slap on my calf, so that's got to be his bone. And when he landed, it clicked in. To be honest, it was just Anderson Silva when he landed. It was weird. It was so weird. I just pictured Anderson Silva."

With the TKO 17 seconds into the 185-pound fight, Hall (17-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) became the first UFC fighter to win without a single leg strike. The event was also the first to take place before a full crowd of 15,000 since the coronavirus pandemic surged in March 2020.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman,” Hall said after the fight dropped Weidman’s record to 15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC. “He’s truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. . . . I wanted to put on a great performance. I feel so bad for him. I hope he’s OK. I wish the family well. It’s the sucky part of this sport. It’s a hurt business. . . . I hope he recovers.”