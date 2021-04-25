Eduardo Rodriguez’s precision finally on display as Red Sox beat Mariners, 5-3, to split series

Against the Mariners on Sunday, Rodriguez clearly felt a bit out of sorts, his four-seam fastball averaging a career low 91.1 mph. At another point of his career, such a limitation would have left the lefthander with little shot at success.

So much focus has been placed on the mere fact that Eduardo Rodriguez is back on the mound after missing all of the 2020 campaign due to inflammation of the heart muscle that resulted from his COVID-19 infection. Yet increasingly, Rodriguez is impressing because he seems to be more masterful in his craft than at any other point in his career.

No longer. Over seven innings, Rodriguez (4-0) displayed artful precision, limiting Seattle to three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking none to lead the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory that salvaged the finale of a season-long, 10-game homestand.

For most of the afternoon, Rodriguez looked like he was playing catch with Christian Vázquez, whose mitt remained stationary while receiving the lion’s share of his pitcher’s offerings. What Rodriguez lacked in fastball velocity, he offset with exact location, avoiding the heart of the strike zone against the Mariners.

And despite the fastball’s low velocity, the Mariners still often proved late when flailing at it by virtue of their need to respect the pitcher’s changeup. Among his 99 offerings, Rodriguez pulled the ripcord on 36 changeups, getting the same seven swings-and-misses he got on his four-seamer.

The pitcher’s impressive line would have been better but for some bad luck. Of the six hits Rodriguez allowed, four were groundball doubles — the most allowed by any team in any game since April 18, 2019. The Mariners put the Red Sox in an immediate 1-0 hole in the first, when Mitch Haniger and Ty France opened the game by bouncing grounders through the left side of the infield, both of which rolled for ages with left fielder J.D. Martinez shaded well over into left-center.

Yet Rodriguez shook off the misfortune to retire 12 of the next 13 hitters. By the time Seattle’s bats reawakened in a two-run fifth, the product of an infield single and a groundball double down each line, the Red Sox had taken a commanding lead thanks to an unseaworthy performance by the Mariners pitching staff.

Kiké Hernández opened the bottom of the first by dropping a single to right-center. Seattle starter Nick Margevicius then walked two batters to load the bases. While the lefthander struck out Xander Bogaerts on a fastball off the plate, Vázquez delivered a one-out RBI single to right to score Hernández.

Margevicius not only proved unable to douse the rally, but instead dumped kerosene on it, forcing in runs with bases-loaded walks to Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez. Mariners manager Scott Servais elected to lift Margevicius after 32 pitches and just one out recorded. Reliever Drew Steckenrider offered no immediate reprieve, instead drilling Christian Arroyo’s hand with a fastball to force in a fourth run — scored on the strength of just two hits.

Though he escaped the first without further harm, Steckenrider walked two straight Red Sox to open the second, setting the stage for a one-out RBI double by Xander Bogaerts that gave the Red Sox a 5-1 lead.

From there, the Seattle bullpen reasserted control over the game, finishing the contest with 6⅔ scoreless innings. But Red Sox pitchers made the early rally stand.

After Rodriguez left, Adam Ottavino delivered a scoreless eighth aided by a beautiful 6-4-3 double play instigated with a glove-hand flip from Marwin Gonzalez – giving Bogaerts a breather from the field for a day – to Arroyo. Barnes then overpowered the Mariners with a scoreless ninth to close out the 5-3 victory, which improved the Red Sox to a perfect 13-0 when scoring at least four runs.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.