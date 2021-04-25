EMass football: Marblehead’s Connor Cronin headlines Players of the Week

Ali Barry, St. Mary’s — The junior quarterback was 6-of-8 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he had seven carries for 68 yards and TD in a 14-6 nonleague win over Somerset Berkley.

Aiden Baker, West Bridgewater — Playing his second game at cornerback, the junior intercepted two passes and took one back to the house in a 45-6 win over Bristol-Plymouth. His teammate, Joey LeClerc , added another pick-6.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — In the Golden Warriors’ second straight 38-0 victory, the sophomore tailback racked up 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, adding a 45-yard touchdown reception from classmate Scott Brown to crush Chelmsford.

Ulysses Brenzel, Boston Latin — The senior paced a 54-point outburst in Friday’s nonleague win over Brighton, rushing for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. He also tied the program record for most career touchdowns (37).

Tyler Cabral, Case — The junior quarterback led the Cardinals to their first win of the season by throwing for 289 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 41-13 victory over Bourne. He added a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and kicked three extra points.

Tyler Cooley, Archbishop Williams — In a 43-6 Catholic Central League win against Cardinal Spellman, the senior rushed for touchdowns of 1, 17 and 3 yards, converted two 2-point conversions and racked up 5 tackles.

Connor Cronin, Marblehead –– In a 34-7 win over Northeast Conference rival Swampscott, the sophomore standout accumulated 271 total yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by returning the opening kickoff for a 74-yard touchdown and a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Brady Dore, Amesbury –– The senior scampered for first-quarter touchdown rushes of 38-yards and 33-yards in the Indians’ 52-24 win over nonleague foe Cambridge.

Brendan Fennell, Melrose — After quarterbacking the Red Raiders to a Division 4 Super Bowl in 2019, Fennell helped Melrose (6-0) cap an undefeated season in the Middlesex League with 157 passing yards, two TDs, and an interception in Friday’s 29-7 win over Stoneham.

Jakob Flores, Lowell Catholic ― In a 29-14 Commonwealth Conference victory against visiting Essex Tech, the senior threw touchdown passes of 15, 45 and 25 yards out and scored a 53 yard rushing touchdown.

Adam Goodfellow, Wayland — The junior made seven tackles and did a little of everything on offense with 42 receiving yards and a touchdown, also passing for a 25-yard touchdown and the game-tying two-point conversion as the Warriors charged back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to score a 39-36 win over Holliston.

Liam Hines, North Quincy — Running behind an offensive line anchored by center Brandon Baker, the senior racked up 20 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown on offense and finished with six tackles on defense at safety as North Quincy held off Silver Lake, 14-13.

Nico Holmes, Mansfield — In a game that was a war of attrition, the Hornets prevailed 12-9 over nonleague foe Marshfield behind a stingy defensive performance featuring Holmes at linebacker. He was also the only player on either team to find any success on offense, amassing 106 yards from scrimmage and rushing for a 49-yard touchdown that wound up being the winning score.

Kevin Hughes, Apponequet — The senior finished with a season-low 88 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 15-12 loss to Middleborough. But he passed Nate Michael as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,385 yards. The three-year starter broke the nine-year-old record with a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Jaichaun Jones, Beverly –– In the 122nd meeting between the Northeast Conference rivals, the Panthers used the senior running back’s four touchdown rushes to defeat Salem, 47-0.

Samy Lamothe, Everett — The Princeton-bound safety debuted at quarterback in the Crimson Tide’s season opener. Lamothe rushed for a touchdown and produced an interception and fumble recovery in a 42-12 Greater Boston League win over Lynn English.

Angel Martinez, Bishop Fenwick — In a 41-7 nonleague win against visiting Pentucket, the senior from Lynn rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 14 yards, caught an 18 yard touchdown pass and had two interceptions.

Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham –– Despite losing 25-21 to Cape Ann League leader Ipswich, the senior receiver scored all of the Generals’ touchdowns, reeling in touchdown receptions of 51, 42, and 6-yards.

JT Moran, Seekonk — The senior quarterback ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and completed 10-of-13 passes for 72 yards in a 20-7 win over Fairhaven that gave the Raiders the No. 1 seed in the South Coast Conference Gold Division playoffs.

Will Ohler, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Bucknell-bound senior (6 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries) recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and provided constant pressure up front, helping the No. 4 Warriors (7-0) hold high-powered Reading to its lowest point total (20) of the season in Friday’s 40-20 nonleague win

Matt Penta, North Attleborough — The 100th meeting between the Red Rocketeers and Blue Bombardiers went to North, 28-7, thanks in part to 115 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 8 and 38 yards by the senior tailback.

Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic —The electric junior quarterback only required 12 plays and six pass attempts to net his team four touchdowns in the MVC championship against Tewksbury at Cawley Stadium Saturday. Pereira tossed touchdown passes of 16 and 19 yards in a first-half romp and sealed the game with rushes of 56 and 58 yards in the second half.

Austin Smith, Silver Lake — Smith, a junior, scored from 5 yards out to help the Lakers keep pace with North Quincy in an eventual 14-13 loss.

Carter Scudo, Milford — The first “Thanksgiving” meeting between Milford and Taunton was a 42-14 runaway for the Scarlet Hawks, with the senior back’s 208 yards on 26 carries and touchdown runs of 57 and 9 yards playing a featured role.

Sam Sullivan, Marshfield — The junior blocked an extra point, intercepted a pass, and returned a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ 12-9 loss to Mansfield.

Cole Terry, Ipswich –– In a 25-21 Cape Ann League win over visiting Hamilton-Wenham, the senior running back punched in second-half rushing touchdowns of 9 yards and 3 yards to ensure the 20th-ranked Tigers finished undefeated.

Brad Wilichoski, Danvers –– The junior fullback punched in three rushing scores, all from under 2-yards out, as the Falcons defeated Northeast Conference foe Gloucester, 42-6.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Matt Doherty, Trevor Hass, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Steven Sousa, Nate Weitzer.








































































