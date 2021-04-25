Game 23: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nathan Eovaldi yielded seven runs in five innings on Saturday and the Mariners won 8-2 to take their second game of this four-game series. The series wraps on Sunday afternoon before the Red Sox begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.
Lineups
MARINERS (13-8): TBA
Pitching: LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 5.40)
RED SOX (13-9): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 3.38)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Rodriguez: Haniger 3-15, Seager 3-12, Murphy 1-4, Crawford 1-3, France 0-2, Moore 0-2
Red Sox vs. Margevicius: Hernandez 0-3, Verdugo 0-3
Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts (29) and J.D. Martinez (28) rank 1-2 in MLB in hits.
