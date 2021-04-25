fb-pixel Skip to main content
mariners at red sox | 1:10 p.m. (nesn)

Game 23: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez goes for his fourth win of the year in Sunday's series finale against the Mariners.
Nathan Eovaldi yielded seven runs in five innings on Saturday and the Mariners won 8-2 to take their second game of this four-game series. The series wraps on Sunday afternoon before the Red Sox begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.

Lineups

MARINERS (13-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 5.40)

RED SOX (13-9): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 3.38)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Rodriguez: Haniger 3-15, Seager 3-12, Murphy 1-4, Crawford 1-3, France 0-2, Moore 0-2

Red Sox vs. Margevicius: Hernandez 0-3, Verdugo 0-3

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts (29) and J.D. Martinez (28) rank 1-2 in MLB in hits.

