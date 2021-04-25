Jake Guentzel’s goal enough for Penguins to turn aside Bruins

Score one — and only one — for the Penguins.

The checking was tight. The effort was high. The chances were few. From early on, it felt like a next-goal-wins kind of affair.

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins and Bruins, potential late-May opponents, put on a playoff-style Sunday matinee, without all the thrills that typically come with the postseason.

Pittsburgh earned a 1-0 win at PPG Paints Arena despite Boston’s fully-engaged backchecking, in operation down to the final moments, when Taylor Hall stopped an empty-net goal with a rush.

Jake Guentzel’s goal, 4:03 into the third, pinned a loss on Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman he didn’t quite deserve. With sound positioning and a sharp glove, he stopped his first 23 shots. But he couldn’t get his trapper on a perfectly-placed Guentzel snapper, set up by a Sidney Crosby feed.

One goal that did in the Bruins, helped by one mistake: an icing by Nick Ritchie, which made it a too-long shift in the defensive zone for the reimagined fourth line (Ritchie-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner) and defensemen Mike Reilly and Kevan Miller.

With Swayman out in the final two minutes, the Bruins set up in the attacking zone for a few brief seconds. But after a clear, Patrice Bergeron took down Guentzel with a high stick, 1:28 on the clock, all but ending the visitors’ hopes.

Pittsburgh’s Tristian Jarry recorded a 30-save shutout, the first blanking of the Bruins since March 28.

The Bruins (27-14-6) should feel good about their defense, which looked playoff-ready against the NHL’s third-most potent offense (3.44 goals per game). But the Bruins, who had outscored their opponents, 28-13, between the trade deadline and Sunday’s game, weren’t able to find any room.

The Penguins (32-14-3), who are 9-1-1 in their last 11, should feel even better about their ability to defend one of the league’s hottest offenses, which had Bergeron (lower body) back after a one-game respite in Buffalo. Pittsburgh was finishing a weekend back-to-back against the rested visitors. The teams meet again here at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

