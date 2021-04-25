Jake Guentzel’s goal enough for Penguins to turn aside Bruins

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins and Bruins, potential late-May opponents, put on a playoff-style Sunday matinee, without all the thrills that typically come with the postseason.
The checking was tight. The effort was high. The chances were few. From early on, it felt like a next-goal-wins kind of affair.
Score one — and only one — for the Penguins.
Pittsburgh earned a 1-0 win at PPG Paints Arena despite Boston’s fully-engaged backchecking, in operation down to the final moments, when Taylor Hall stopped an empty-net goal with a rush.
Jake Guentzel’s goal, 4:03 into the third, pinned a loss on Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman he didn’t quite deserve. With sound positioning and a sharp glove, he stopped his first 23 shots. But he couldn’t get his trapper on a perfectly-placed Guentzel snapper, set up by a Sidney Crosby feed.
Advertisement
One goal that did in the Bruins, helped by one mistake: an icing by Nick Ritchie, which made it a too-long shift in the defensive zone for the reimagined fourth line (Ritchie-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner) and defensemen Mike Reilly and Kevan Miller.
With Swayman out in the final two minutes, the Bruins set up in the attacking zone for a few brief seconds. But after a clear, Patrice Bergeron took down Guentzel with a high stick, 1:28 on the clock, all but ending the visitors’ hopes.
Pittsburgh’s Tristian Jarry recorded a 30-save shutout, the first blanking of the Bruins since March 28.
The Bruins (27-14-6) should feel good about their defense, which looked playoff-ready against the NHL’s third-most potent offense (3.44 goals per game). But the Bruins, who had outscored their opponents, 28-13, between the trade deadline and Sunday’s game, weren’t able to find any room.
The Penguins (32-14-3), who are 9-1-1 in their last 11, should feel even better about their ability to defend one of the league’s hottest offenses, which had Bergeron (lower body) back after a one-game respite in Buffalo. Pittsburgh was finishing a weekend back-to-back against the rested visitors. The teams meet again here at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Advertisement
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.