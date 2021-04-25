Kemba Walker appears OK after injury scare

“I can’t even really explain it, to be honest,” Walker said after the game. “I don’t know. I just felt some weird pain on my side. I can’t really explain it. It was just pretty painful at the time.”

Walker lunged to defend a Terry Rozier 3-point attempt with 8:22 left in the period and then immediately began favoring his left side in front of the Celtics bench. He motioned to coach Brad Stevens to remove him from the game and darted up the tunnel to the locker room.

The injury appeared significant but after spending about 10 minutes in the locker room, Walker walked back on the floor and was ready to return. He checked back in with 3:42 left in the period and finished with a team-high 20 points in his return to Spectrum Center.

“I’m fine right now but I still hurt but I’ll get a better picture (Monday),” Walker said. “But I’m OK.”

Walker had missed Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of management on his surgically repaired left knee. He played the second half with no issues, and he appeared sound after the game.

“They came back and said he was fine and good to go from there,” Stevens said. “I don’t know if he felt like he pulled something or was just uncomfortable in that instant but right when he raised his hand to challenge that shot, he grimaced and said something like, ‘get me out.’ That’s why we had to stop the clock.”

Lineup still in flux

Stevens realizes that he’ll barely have enough time to integrate all his injured players and newcomers before the postseason. He had to dig deep into his bench in Friday’s loss to Brooklyn because of attrition to his starting lineup.

If this were a normal NBA season, Stevens would have his rotations already set. But this is far from normal and with Evan Fournier finally back from COVID-19 protocol and Walker available Sunday against Charlotte, his rotations changed again.

“We have an idea of where we’re going, we just need to rep it together,” he said. “We need to have that opportunity to rep it together. I would say that there’s a lot of clarity with what we would do if everyone’s available and then obviously, you’re focused on the matchup and the task at hand.”

The lack of healthy bodies has been an issue all season. Robert Williams remains out with knee issues and Stevens is uncertain of his return. Fournier is 0-for-10 shooting in his first two games back.

“We’ve talked about it all year, we got to play as well as we can, people have to step up,” Stevens said prior to the game. “We’ve learned a lot about our role players, we know what they can do and what they’re not as good at. And now, as we get a little bit more healthy, hopefully we can put together some nights of good basketball, some days of good basketball and those people can add value to winning in the best ways that they do.”

The hope, Stevens said, is for players such as Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford to use these unexpected stretches of playing time. Nesmith has played well of late, trying to carve out a postseason role.

“Ideally, as you get longer into the season, you have a shorter rotation, but in a lot of ways on those first and second-year players, what you’re looking for is consistency in playing to their strengths,” Stevens said. “And I will say, the last two games, I thought that Aaron (Nesmith) did a really good job. I thought he did a really good job in the Phoenix game — he shot the ball when he was open, but his effort level was tremendous. So, I thought in both games, he did what he does best, and I thought that made our team better at different times. Yes, that’s good information to have as we move forward. We’re now at the point in the season where it’s a lot less about opportunities and a lot more about we’ve got to find a way to add value to winning in whatever role we’re playing.”

Hornets offense humming

The 39 Charlotte assists was the franchise’s most in seven years and the 21 3-pointers tied a season high … Jayson Tatum now has 20 turnovers in his past four games after committing just seven in his previous four. Before this stretch, Tatum had committed five or more turnovers just four times in his first 51 games … With the two teams last regular season meeting Wednesday, it’s unlikely Gordon Hayward will face his former team barring a playoff matchup. Hayward has been out the past three weeks with a right foot sprain and is not expected to return until before the playoffs.

