Oakland win streak snapped at 13 by John Means, Baltimore

“You do want to win the series but you also want to get greedy,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ve been greedy here recently. It’s about winning every game that you go out there and play.”

“We wanted to win bad today. We just didn’t do enough offensively to give ourselves a chance.”

Advertisement

Means (2-0) had an additional two days of rest heading into this start because manager Brandon Hyde wants to keep his pitchers fresh. The left-hander, who allowed one hit in seven innings on Opening Day at Fenway Park, allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 6⅓ innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50 — best among AL starters.

“I just feel very comfortable right now with my mentality and stuff,” Means said. “I’m just going to try to keep that going.”

A’s left-hander Jesús Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over a season-high 6⅔ innings, but the Orioles broke open the game with five runs in the eighth.

Cleveland salvages one from Yankees

Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled, and stole his first career base, helping Cleveland avoid a four-game series sweep with a 7-3 victory over the visiting New York Yankees.

The burly 6-foot-5, 265-pounder homered in the fourth off Jameson Taillon (0-2) to give the Indians a 4-3 lead, then led off the sixth with his second big league triple — the other came on Thursday — and scored on Jordan Luplow’s double against Nick Nelson to extend the advantage to 6-3.

Advertisement

Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, Taillon allowed four runs in four innings with six strikeouts and no walks, remaining winless since May 1, 2019. DJ LeMahieu, in a 2-for-17 slump, was given the day off. Outfielder Aaron Hicks (back tightness) was held out.

Good news on Christian Yelich’s MRI

The Milwaukee Brewers are moving along with their plan for Christian Yelich after an MRI on the slugger’s strained lower back showed no major issues. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11. He was eligible to come off the injured list this weekend, but the 2018 NL MVP was sent back to Milwaukee because manager Craig Counsell said the outfielder had hit a “plateau” in his recovery. The Brewers shut out the Cubs, 6-0, behind six stellar innings by Brandon Woodruff. Before the game, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had his three-game suspension for throwing at Woodruff on April 13 reduced to two games. He began serving the penalty Sunday . . . Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave with a minor glute strain in the fourth inning, but five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays, 1-0, over Tampa Bay. Toronto lowered its ERA from 3.20 to 3.04, which is the best in team history through the first 21 games of a season. The host Rays had a baserunner in every inning but the first and ninth, but the lone run came from the Jays via three fifth-inning singles, the last by Santiago Espinal. Also, manager Charlie Montoyo said he was optimistic that outfielder George Springer (quadriceps) will be ready to make his season debut on Tuesday . . . Michael Kopech (2-0) struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, his second spot start in a week an 8-4 victory over host Texas, giving the White Sox four wins in a row. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run, on a homer by David Dahl, and four hits without allowing a walk in a career-high 87 pitches. Kopech filled in for ace Lucas Giolito, who cut his finger while opening a bottle and was moved back to next pitch Tuesday . . . Shohei Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning tied him for the MLB lead with seven this season, and helped the Los Angeles Angels snap a four-game skid, 4-2, in Houston. It was the second consecutive game with a homer for the two-way star, who is scheduled to pitch on Monday against Texas. Mike Trout took some swings before Sunday’s game, but decided he wasn’t quite ready and sat out a third straight with a sore elbow. He said he plans to return Monday . . . Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, opening Arizona’s doubleheader at Atlanta with a 5-0 win in which he only allowed Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth. The game wouldn’t have counted as an official no-hitter, because it was a scheduled seven innings.