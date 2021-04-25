Rafael Nadal outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time

Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open. The Australian player clicked into gear for the final’s second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third. Sabalenka emerged with a bandage around her right thigh and couldn’t prevent Barty from going on to claim her 11th career title. It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday’s semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

Knowing he is still far from his best, Rafael Nadal j ust kept grinding it out. He found a way Sunday to overcome lost opportunities in the Barcelona Open final and escape defeat while facing a red-hot opponent. Nadal won his first title of the year, squandering a couple of match points and then saving one on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5. Nadal secured his record 12th title at the clay-court tournament by converting on his third match point to cap a satisfying victory. It had been a lackluster start to the season for the third-ranked Nadal after he didn’t play much last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year. It was Nadal’s seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions.

BASKETBALL

Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19, will miss games

Magic coach Steve Clifford will miss multiple games after a coronavirus diagnosis. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss multiple games while going through the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin will coach in Clifford’s absence, starting with Sunday’s game against Indiana. Clifford already expected to miss Sunday because of two positive tests in a three-day span, and subsequent testing confirmed that he has the virus. There is no timetable for his return. Typically, those in the league who have tested positive have missed at least 10 days before being cleared to resume work. That would mean Clifford could miss much of the remainder of the season... Kevin Durant is back for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday against Phoenix after missing three games with a bruised left thigh. Durant was hurt last Sunday against Miami. Coach Steve Nash said the Nets would go in with the goal of playing the All-Star forward fewer than 30 minutes against the Suns.

MISCELLANY

Bill Belichick receives key to City of Annapolis at Army-Navy lacrosse game

Patriots coach Bill Belichick received the key to the City of Annapolis, Md. during an Army-Navy lacrosse game from mayor Gavin Buckley. Belichick, born in Nashville but raised in Annapolis, was presented the key during an on-field ceremony at halftime of a 9-4 Navy win. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.” A frequent attendee of Army-Navy contests, Belichick played lacrosse at nearby Annapolis High School... A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup. For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham. With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City’s domination, it took the center back Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick... Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for 156 yards and another score and South Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, walloped Holy Cross, 31-3, on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs... Colton Herta followed the sound of his father’s voice around the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, into victory lane and next to him on IndyCar’s win list. Herta on Sunday scored his fourth IndyCar victory to match the same total his father, Bryan Herta, who served as Colton’s race strategist for the first time.