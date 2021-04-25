St. John’s Prep senior Nick Curley captures national wrestling title

St. John’s Prep senior Nick Curley was crowned the 113-pound national champion at the National High School Coaches Association wrestling nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va.

St. John's Prep senior Nick Curley (left) defeated Chelmsford's Evan Kinney (right) in the national final at 113 pounds with an 11-7 victory.

“All the hard work I put in. I had to go through a lot of adversity. I wasn’t able to train for a while and then I put a lot of work in over the summer,” said Curley, who now has a career record of 142-31.

The 2020 nationals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 wrestling season in Massachusetts ended on March 8 of that year, just days before the pandemic began. That season, as a junior, Curley was a runner-up to Kinney in the Division 1 North and state tournaments at 113 pounds. Kinney also won the 2020 All-State title and placed second at New Englands. Curley placed fourth at New Englands.

Curley, a Burlington resident who will wrestle for Division I Binghamton University, is Prep’s first national champion in coach Manny Costa’s 31-year tenure.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Costa. “He just improved all four years. It’s kind of funny that we had a Division 1 North final. It’s great for the sport, it’s great for Massachusetts.

National tournaments for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the three-day event, which began Friday. Former Agawam wrestler Antonio Ramos, the 2020 state champion at 285 pounds who now wrestles for Northfield Mount Hermon, won the 285-pound junior championship.

Thirteen Massachusetts wrestlers earned All-American status, which is achieved by placing eighth or higher. The other 10 wrestlers are:

▪ Max Leete, Danvers, senior, 5th place at 126

▪ CJ Glaropoulos, Mansfield, senior, 5th place at 182

▪ Zack Soda, Burlington, senior, 7th place at 120

▪ Isiac Paulino, Monty Tech, junior, 3rd place at 106

▪ Michael Bobola, Franklin, junior, 4th place at 145

▪ Dante Distefano, Waltham, junior, 5th place at 106

▪ Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep, sophomore, 7th place at 120

▪ David Barrett, Longmeadow, sophomore, 3rd place at 170

▪ Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, freshman, 5th place at 138

▪ Dylan Greenstein, St. John’s Prep, freshman, 8th place at 195