St. John’s Prep senior Nick Curley captures national wrestling title

St. John’s Prep senior Nick Curley was crowned the 113-pound national champion at the National High School Coaches Association wrestling nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va.
In the final, Curley, coincidentally, defeated sectional rival Evan Kinney of Chelmsford, 11-7.
“All the hard work I put in. I had to go through a lot of adversity. I wasn’t able to train for a while and then I put a lot of work in over the summer,” said Curley, who now has a career record of 142-31.
The 2020 nationals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 wrestling season in Massachusetts ended on March 8 of that year, just days before the pandemic began. That season, as a junior, Curley was a runner-up to Kinney in the Division 1 North and state tournaments at 113 pounds. Kinney also won the 2020 All-State title and placed second at New Englands. Curley placed fourth at New Englands.
Curley, a Burlington resident who will wrestle for Division I Binghamton University, is Prep’s first national champion in coach Manny Costa’s 31-year tenure.
Advertisement
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Costa. “He just improved all four years. It’s kind of funny that we had a Division 1 North final. It’s great for the sport, it’s great for Massachusetts.
National tournaments for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the three-day event, which began Friday. Former Agawam wrestler Antonio Ramos, the 2020 state champion at 285 pounds who now wrestles for Northfield Mount Hermon, won the 285-pound junior championship.
Thirteen Massachusetts wrestlers earned All-American status, which is achieved by placing eighth or higher. The other 10 wrestlers are:
▪ Max Leete, Danvers, senior, 5th place at 126
▪ CJ Glaropoulos, Mansfield, senior, 5th place at 182
▪ Zack Soda, Burlington, senior, 7th place at 120
▪ Isiac Paulino, Monty Tech, junior, 3rd place at 106
Advertisement
▪ Michael Bobola, Franklin, junior, 4th place at 145
▪ Dante Distefano, Waltham, junior, 5th place at 106
▪ Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep, sophomore, 7th place at 120
▪ David Barrett, Longmeadow, sophomore, 3rd place at 170
▪ Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, freshman, 5th place at 138
▪ Dylan Greenstein, St. John’s Prep, freshman, 8th place at 195