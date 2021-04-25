Fire at Baghdad hospital packed with COVID patients kills at least 82

The hospital, a facility dedicated to COVID-19 patients in one of Baghdad’s poorer neighborhoods, had no smoke detectors, sprinkler system or fire hoses, said Maj. Gen. Khadhim Bohan, head of Iraq’s civil defense forces. The fire spread quickly because of flammable material used in false ceilings in the intensive care ward, he added.

BAGHDAD — A fire sparked by an exploding oxygen cylinder killed at least 82 people, most of them COVID-19 patients and their relatives, at a Baghdad hospital late Saturday, a devastating example of the pandemic’s impact on a country riddled with corruption and a legacy of decrepit infrastructure.

The deadly fire struck as the world struggled with the biggest new weekly coronavirus case total yet, in a pandemic that has stretched well into its second year.

Iraq is battling an intense new wave of coronavirus infections. On Sunday, the country reported 6,034 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, a figure that excludes those who died in the fire. Last week, the country of almost 40 million topped more than 1 million cases since the pandemic began last year.

Despite being one of the world’s biggest oil producers, Iraq is also suffering a financial crisis that economists attribute to decades of mismanagement and dysfunctional institutions. Its health care system was devastated by more than a decade of U.S.-led international sanctions against Saddam Hussein starting in the 1990s.

Since 2003, the government has spent billions of dollars to try to restore the health care infrastructure, but the system remains dysfunctional.

Strained by huge patient counts and heavy energy use amid a need for more oxygen supplies and ventilators, hospitals have been struck by an increasing number of fires like the one in Baghdad.

An Iraqi health ministry spokesperson said the Ibn al-Khatib hospital, where the fire broke out, was built in the 1950s and had been renovated last year to refit it for treating COVID patients. He declined to comment on why the renovation did not include smoke detectors or a sprinkler system, saying that was now under investigation.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadimi called the fire a crime and ordered an investigation within 24 hours into possible negligence at the hospital. He ordered the detention for questioning of the health director for the Rasfah area of Baghdad, where the hospital is. The hospital’s director and its head of engineering and maintenance were also ordered detained.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.