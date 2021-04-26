‘La La Land’ 2.0? Chadwick Boseman loses posthumous Oscar, leaving many confused

In a somewhat head-scratching decision to those online, the award for best picture, which is typically saved for the end of the Academy Awards, was announced at Sunday’s Oscars prior to the winners for best actress and best actor being named.
As a result, many were led to believe that Chadwick Boseman, a nominee for best actor and who passed away from colon cancer last August, would be awarded the accolade for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
i’m sorry but doing Best Picture in the middle of the #Oscars is exactly what COVID would want— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 26, 2021
The ending of the 93rd Academy Awards, it appeared, would be a celebration of Boseman and his triumphs in acting. But even the best-laid plans go astray.
Advertisement
To those on social media, that seems to be exactly what happened on Sunday night when Anthony Hopkins — and not Boseman — was named best actor for his role in “The Father” and the show rather abruptly came to a close.
They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021
Wow, what a massively bad idea. And this overshadows the fact that both Anthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were brilliant and one of them had to win. The spotlight is now shining solely on the producers. Huge mistake. From In Memoriam on, this show was a disaster.— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 26, 2021
It was a finale reminiscent to some of the rather infamous end to the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 when the incorrect best picture winner was announced.
The mix-up left the audience stunned as “La La Land” was first awarded the top honor, the cast and crew took the stage, and then the representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm, were seen examining the envelopes. Something had clearly gone wrong.
Warren Beatty, who had read “La La Land” as the winner just moments prior, was then given the right card. “Moonlight” was the winner of best picture after all.
Hopkins beating Boseman, and then not even bothering to be there to make a speech so the show just ends, is one of the strangest finishes to an Oscars I've ever seen. And I was in the room when the La La Land fiasco happened.— Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) April 26, 2021
the Oscars producers who messed up the Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture announcement after watching tonight's chaotic ceremony pic.twitter.com/kyU6ir6R1E— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021
The “La La Land” fiasco both at the time and now was looked at with a sense of bewilderment and touch of humor to those watching.
But Boseman’s upset, and the way the show was carried out, just left many feeling disappointed that he did not receive the tribute and honor they felt he rightfully deserved.
Advertisement
The accomplished actor, whose sudden loss at the end of the summer was felt far and wide, had been heralded by critics as the favorite heading into the night. For months, he was celebrated by film organizations and casual viewers alike.
The La La Land screwup kept getting funnier the more you thought about it, which is the exact opposite reaction I'm having to this year's screwup.— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 26, 2021
Remember when Moonlight won over La La Land?— Tony Chow 鄒豪傑 (@Tonyhkchow) April 26, 2021
This Oscars ending feels like the exact opposite of how that felt.
Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who announced the award for best actor, was also a trending topic. After taking the stage, Phoenix said he was supposed to talk about “acting, and specifically, the transformative moment when an actor discovers the character and fully embodies it.”
“But I don’t really know anything about that,” Phoenix said. “I don’t think I’ve ever really had that experience. So I think the only thing I can say with sincerity is that when I watch these five performances, I feel inspired, and it’s a shame that we have to choose just one.”
Joaquin Phoenix presents the Best Leading Actor Academy Award to Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9E1dCnWXpg— Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) April 26, 2021
Joaquin Phoenix after announcing Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor pic.twitter.com/ira9tcQobL— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021
After reading the nominees, Phoenix announced Hopkins had won and said the Academy “congratulates Hopkins and accepts the Oscar on his behalf” as the actor was not in attendance to receive the award himself. He then promptly walked off the stage and the show came to an end.
It was, many said, a very anti-climatic ending — and likely not what producers had in mind.
Truly the most spectacular anti-climax to an awards show of all time. Joaquin Phoenix doesn't want to be there giving an award to someone who isn't there. Like the ending of a New Hollywood movie from 1973. Perfect.— Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) April 26, 2021
The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen.— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021
I never truly believed that the producers of the show didn’t know who was gonna win the awards before they were announced until now— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 26, 2021
After the announcement, tributes poured in for Boseman — remembering his legacy and the impact he had. Those online also criticized how the awards show was set up.
Film executive Franklin Leonard stepped into the conversation and said that he was “not even stressed about Chadwick not winning, because I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed about not winning.”
Advertisement
CHADWICK BOSEMAN WILL ALWAYS BE ONE OF THE BEST ACTORS OF OUR TIME. OSCAR OR NOT pic.twitter.com/3fN55pwMrs— chu (@chuuzus) April 26, 2021
Nothing but respect for Chadwick Boseman. You are eternally missed. 👑🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/mjeHs4MaHC— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 26, 2021
If Boseman had won for playing Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” it would have been his first and only Academy Award.
Leonard added that what Boseman would have wanted is for people to “go back to work tomorrow aiming unconscionably high in both art and humanity.”
“You want to honor Chadwick’s memory? Make brilliant work,” Leonard said. “Make it easier for the folks coming behind you to make brilliant work.”
You want to honor Chadwick’s memory?— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 26, 2021
Make brilliant work. Make it easier for the folks coming behind you to make brilliant work.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.