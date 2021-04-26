‘La La Land’ 2.0? Chadwick Boseman loses posthumous Oscar, leaving many confused

As a result, many were led to believe that Chadwick Boseman, a nominee for best actor and who passed away from colon cancer last August, would be awarded the accolade for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

In a somewhat head-scratching decision to those online, the award for best picture, which is typically saved for the end of the Academy Awards, was announced at Sunday’s Oscars prior to the winners for best actress and best actor being named.

The ending of the 93rd Academy Awards, it appeared, would be a celebration of Boseman and his triumphs in acting. But even the best-laid plans go astray.

To those on social media, that seems to be exactly what happened on Sunday night when Anthony Hopkins — and not Boseman — was named best actor for his role in “The Father” and the show rather abruptly came to a close.

It was a finale reminiscent to some of the rather infamous end to the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 when the incorrect best picture winner was announced.

The mix-up left the audience stunned as “La La Land” was first awarded the top honor, the cast and crew took the stage, and then the representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm, were seen examining the envelopes. Something had clearly gone wrong.

Warren Beatty, who had read “La La Land” as the winner just moments prior, was then given the right card. “Moonlight” was the winner of best picture after all.

The “La La Land” fiasco both at the time and now was looked at with a sense of bewilderment and touch of humor to those watching.

But Boseman’s upset, and the way the show was carried out, just left many feeling disappointed that he did not receive the tribute and honor they felt he rightfully deserved.

The accomplished actor, whose sudden loss at the end of the summer was felt far and wide, had been heralded by critics as the favorite heading into the night. For months, he was celebrated by film organizations and casual viewers alike.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who announced the award for best actor, was also a trending topic. After taking the stage, Phoenix said he was supposed to talk about “acting, and specifically, the transformative moment when an actor discovers the character and fully embodies it.”

“But I don’t really know anything about that,” Phoenix said. “I don’t think I’ve ever really had that experience. So I think the only thing I can say with sincerity is that when I watch these five performances, I feel inspired, and it’s a shame that we have to choose just one.”

After reading the nominees, Phoenix announced Hopkins had won and said the Academy “congratulates Hopkins and accepts the Oscar on his behalf” as the actor was not in attendance to receive the award himself. He then promptly walked off the stage and the show came to an end.

It was, many said, a very anti-climatic ending — and likely not what producers had in mind.

After the announcement, tributes poured in for Boseman — remembering his legacy and the impact he had. Those online also criticized how the awards show was set up.

Film executive Franklin Leonard stepped into the conversation and said that he was “not even stressed about Chadwick not winning, because I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed about not winning.”

If Boseman had won for playing Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” it would have been his first and only Academy Award.

Leonard added that what Boseman would have wanted is for people to “go back to work tomorrow aiming unconscionably high in both art and humanity.”

“You want to honor Chadwick’s memory? Make brilliant work,” Leonard said. “Make it easier for the folks coming behind you to make brilliant work.”





