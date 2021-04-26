A pink ‘supermoon’ is set for tonight, and rain is ahead for some

The "Pink Moon" gets its name from the Phlox subulata blooming at this time of year.

This is also the first “supermoon” of the year, and it’s on its closest pass to earth. The moon will appear full for three nights.

After some light rain over the weekend, weather conditions returned to sunshine for the start of the work week and now we have an opportunity to take a gander at a “supermoon,” called a Pink Moon, which is technically full at 11:31 p.m. tonight.

It’s going to be quite chilly tonight with some areas getting down into the 30s, and it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s some light frost in any of the sheltered valleys where the wind does slacken.

Tuesday is a day with partial sunshine and less wind along with temperatures between 65 and 70.

Things turn interesting Tuesday night through Thursday as a frontal system meanders through New England and sets up camp. This is a very typical springtime situation where a front divides temperatures in the 70s and temperatures in the 50s.

These fronts are often accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, and there can even be some downpours. On the far northern side of the front it’s generally cool and dry, while the far southern side of the front can be downright warm, even be a little bit humid.

Since southern New England will be the focal point for this frontal system, there could be a 20 degree difference in temperatures between northeastern Massachusetts and southern Connecticut. Notice on the map below that Wednesday’s high temperatures are coolest in a little ribbon where I expect the heaviest showers.

Temperatures will be near 80 close to New York on Wednesday but in the 50s on the North Shore. Tropical Tidbits

I’m not forecasting a lot of rain between Tuesday night and Thursday. However there may be some areas that receive up to half an inch or more in some downpours.

Notice on the map below that there’s no rain to speak of over northern Maine and very little rain over Connecticut, but there is a ribbon of rain where the frontal system is forecast to stall.

Some showers are likely late Tuesday into Thursday this week, but no prolonged rain is expected. Tropical Tidbits

Eventually, all this stalled-out weather will move away, and as of right now the weekend is looking sunny and seasonable — certainly something to look forward to.