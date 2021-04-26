Sanofi signs deal to help make Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in the US

Sanofi, one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers, has signed a deal with Cambridge-based Moderna to provide “fill-finish” services, the final stage of the production process, at Sanofi’s plant in Ridgefield, N.J.

The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said Monday it will help manufacture up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine starting in September.

Moderna makes some of its messenger RNA vaccine at a sprawling factory in Norwood for its US market. It also has an agreement with a Swiss contract manufacturing partner, Lonza Group, which makes the vaccine at a plant in Portsmouth, N.H.

On April 16, Moderna said it expected a shortfall in vaccine doses it will deliver to countries outside the US in the second quarter, including Canada and the United Kingdom, because of issues with its European supply chain, where Lonza also plays a key role.

Sanofi’s announcement, which included no financial details, marks the third time the French company agreed to help manufacture a COVID vaccine cleared for emergency use. Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would help BioNTech, the German biotech, make 125 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the European Union. In February, Sanofi announced that one of its manufacturing sites in France would help Johnson & Johnson produce its vaccine at a rate of about 12 million doses a month.

Sanofi is also helping two companies develop COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are in clinical trials. Sanofi has a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline for one of the experimental vaccines and a partnership with Lexington-based biotech Translate Bio for the other.





