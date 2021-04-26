Cape Air plane crash lands at Barnstable Airport

A Cape Air plane skidded off the runway during a training exercise at the Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

The twin-engine Cessna 402 veered off the runway onto the grass at approximately 3:28 p.m. Hyannis fire Lieutenant Dusty Cabral said the left-engine cut out during a maneuver in which pilots touch down briefly and take off again without coming to a full stop. There were two pilots in the plane at the time.