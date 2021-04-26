fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cape Air plane crash lands at Barnstable Airport

By Ivy Scott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2021, 35 minutes ago

A Cape Air plane skidded off the runway during a training exercise at the Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

The twin-engine Cessna 402 veered off the runway onto the grass at approximately 3:28 p.m. Hyannis fire Lieutenant Dusty Cabral said the left-engine cut out during a maneuver in which pilots touch down briefly and take off again without coming to a full stop. There were two pilots in the plane at the time.

“Engine failure is not common and not good, especially during the maneuver they were doing,” Cabral said, “But I guess that’s why they have two engines.”

