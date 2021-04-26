Con men, crooks, coatholders, and cameras

Assistant US Attorney Zach Hafer laid out the case for the jury, more or less suggesting that, despite his tender years, young Mr. Correia was the type of politician who would steal a hot stove and then come back for the smoke. If you believe the feds, Correia makes James Michael Curley look like a piker.

Like everyone in the courtroom, jurors wore masks and sat at a safe social distance. Witnesses were permitted to take their masks off while testifying.

The federal trial of the former wunderkind and Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia began in earnest Monday at the Moakley Courthouse in a new normal, courtesy of COVID 19.

Hafer outlined an audacious scheme, in which Correia, ably assisted by a coterie of coatholders who would have made Curley’s sycophants blush, considered his oath of office a license to steal. He allegedly shook down marijuana vendors looking for licenses like a Tammany Hall boss. He allegedly bilked investors in a tech startup with a shamelessness that would have made the late not-so-great Bernie Madoff proud.

Correia’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, pushed back vigorously against the prosecution, suggesting the overzealous feds have made a mountain out of a molehill. Reddington noted that among the government’s star witnesses are people with their own dirty laundry who cut deals in exchange for pointing the finger at Correia.

Standard stuff, really, in any political corruption trial, which are typically peopled by few with clean hands.

The big difference in US v. Jasiel Correia is that cameras have joined all those con men, crooks, and coatholders. The trial is being broadcast on Zoom, allowing anybody to watch the proceedings from the comfort of their own home. It is an accommodation driven by the pandemic, and one that should last long after COVID is just an acrid memory.

Aside from the obvious public interest in the case, the prospect of watching Hafer, who was a member of the prosecution team that nailed Whitey Bulger, and Reddington, who defended Whitey’s moll, Cathy Greig, go at it is worth the price of admission, which incidentally is free.

More importantly, the cameras in Judge Douglas Woodlock’s courtroom allow the good people of Fall River, and the not-so-good people of Fall River who voted for Correia even after he was indicted, to watch the trial.

Had this been a normal federal trial, the people of Fall River would have had to drive up to Boston and pay the equivalent of a mortgage payment for the privilege of parking in one of the Seaport’s garages. If jurors were forced to pay those outrageous daily parking rates, Judge Woodlock would have been spared the necessity of instructing them on the legal definition of extortion.

Normally, cameras are barred from federal courtrooms, a practice that in this day and age makes about as much sense as traveling around by horse and buggy or playing records on a gramophone.

The advent of television led to the adoption in 1946 of the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53, which barred the taking of “photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings in the courtroom.”

It has always smacked of a double standard that video and audio recordings were allowed in state courtrooms but not federal ones. Beyond the obvious importance of the public being allowed to see what is being done in their name, the excuse for prohibiting cameras is as outdated as the 75-year-old rule that banned them in the first place.

Last month, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, reintroduced the Sunshine in the Courtroom Act, which would allow cameras into federal court proceedings, including the Supreme Court. Among the bipartisan bill’s co-sponsors are three New England senators: Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on the time of day. That so many of them agree on allowing cameras into federal courtrooms makes it a no-brainer.









