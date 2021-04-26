Duxbury schools say parents of Parker Foley have no legal basis to sue

Foley died of a drug overdose last fall at the age of 27.

The school system, for the first time, responded to the civil lawsuit filed by Foley’s parents who contend the administration failed to protect their son from Blake whom they allege raped their son, a charge that an attorney for Blake has repeatedly denied on behalf of the Canton man.

Duxbury Public Schools has formally declared it should not be held civilly responsible for the emotional trauma suffered by former student Parker Foley when he was allegedly sexually assaulted by former Duxbury Middle School gym teacher John Blake in the mid-2000s.

“The defendant admits plaintiffs’ son attended Duxbury Middle School (“DMS”), admits John Blake was a physical education and health teacher at DMS, and admits plaintiffs’ son died in late 2020,” the school system’s attorney wrote. “The plaintiffs’ injuries and damages were caused by someone for whose conduct, acts and omissions the defendant cannot be held responsible...The defendant’s actions and conduct were protected by law and/or legal process and, therefore, the plaintiffs cannot recover.”

Foley’s parents filed the suit March 30 in Plymouth Superior Court, but the attorney for the Duxbury school system is now seeking to transfer the entire matter to US District Court in Boston, arguing that since Foley’s parents allege federal civil rights violations, the proper venue is federal court.

The suit names both Blake and the schools as defendants and alleges that inappropriate touching of Foley by Blake escalated to rape and forced oral sex in the gym and empty classrooms at the middle school. According to the Foleys’ lawsuit, the alleged assaults only stopped when Parker Foley brought a knife to school and threatened his tormentor.

The school system said in court papers that it is not representing Blake, whose termination was announced by John Antonucci, Duxbury schools superintendent, April 6. Blake had been the varsity boys hockey coach at Duxbury High School for nearly two decades as well as a middle school teacher.

In its newest legal filing, the schools identified 16 defenses against the lawsuit including the Massachusetts Tort Claims act that limits recovery against public agencies to $100,000 including legal fees and also prohibits punitive damages.

The schools system also insists that the Foleys failed to “allege any unconstitutional policy, practice or custom on the part of the defendant. Further, no unconstitutional policy, practice or custom was either adopted, followed or adhered to by the defendant.”

The Globe has asked the attorney for the Foleys, Jason W. Morgan, for his reaction to the legal maneuver by the school system.

