Here’s when to look for the ‘supermoon’ tonight

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this Pink Moon will become visible after sunset and reach its peak illumination at 11:33 p.m. Monday. Skygazers in Massachusetts should be able to get a good glimpse of it, as the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly clear skies tonight.

It will also be a Pink Moon — but not because of its color. According to NASA’s website , the full moon in April got that name from a plant known as creeping phlox, which produces one the earliest flowers of spring.

The full moon that will appear in the sky Monday night will be the first of two “supermoons” in 2021.

“For the best view of this lovely spring Moon, find an open area and watch as the Moon rises just above the horizon, at which point it will appear its biggest and take on a golden hue,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s website states. “Before you get your hopes up, this ‘Super Pink Moon’ won’t actually look “super pink”— or any hue of pink, really. The Moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead!”

According to NASA, a “supermoon” is a colloquial term for a new or full moon that is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit. That’s why it appears to be bigger than normal.

“The term ‘supermoon’ was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth,” NASA’s website states. “Since we can’t see a new Moon (except when it passes in front of the Sun), what has caught the public’s attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full Moons for the year.”

If you miss out seeing it tonight, don’t fret: another supermoon will be occurring on May 26.





