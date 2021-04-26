Man wanted in connection with Brockton murder shot and killed by police in Tennessee

Veiga, the passenger of a white Mercedes sedan, was pulled over by Metro Nashville Officer Christopher Royer just before midnight after a license plate check revealed the plate was registered to a 1998 green Chevrolet, said Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in a press conference.

Marvin Veiga, 32, was shot and killed by a Metro Nashville police officer early Saturday after he allegedly began walking towards the officer carrying large butcher knives in both of his hands, Cruz’s office said in a statement. Veiga was wanted for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte on Oct. 13, 2020.

A 32-year-old man sought for the alleged murder of a man in Brockton in Oct. 2020 was shot and killed in Tennessee early Saturday morning, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The vehicle’s driver “presented no issues at any time” but the passenger, Veiga, allegedly exited the Mercedes after it was pulled over and began running around “erratically” carrying two butcher knives, Aaron said.

Royer repeatedly called on the man to drop the knives as did the driver of the Mercedes who was said to have shouted “what are you doing?” and “stop.”

Bodycam footage released by the department and played at the press conference appears to show Veiga briefly attempting to enter the driver’s side door of Royer’s cruiser before charging at him. Royer backpedaled some yards before pulling the trigger, Aaron said. The video records Royer saying “drop the knife” and “I don’t want to shoot you” before firing what appears to be three shots.

Veiga, who was still unidentified when the press conference was held, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Aaron said. Royer, a four-year veteran of the department, is now on administrative assignment while the shooting is under investigation.

Veiga, labeled a “violent fugitive” by Massachusetts State Police, was added to the agency’s most-wanted list in March, the Globe reported.

State Police obtained warrants charging Veiga and co-defendant Takari Elliott, 29, with murder and gun charges on March 5, following an indictment, prosecutors said. Elliott, who has since pleaded not guilty, was arrested but Veiga remained at large.

At 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 13, police found Duarte on Belmont Avenue in Brockton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, the Globe reported. Duarte was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and pronounced dead.

