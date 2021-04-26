Marshfield woman indicted on murder charge in January stabbing death of husband

A 46-year-old Marshfield woman was indicted for murder by a grand jury Monday after she allegedly stabbed her husband twice during a domestic dispute in January, killing him, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Christine Ricci, 46, of Marshfield was indicted on a single charge of murder as well as one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Cruz’s office said in a statement. Ricci is being held without bail and will be arraigned in superior court at a later date.

Marshfield police responded to 679 Moraine St. at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 28 after receiving a report of a medical emergency at the home. Upon arrival, they “performed lifesaving measures” and transported the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Michael Ricci, to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Michael Ricci, a Boston firefighter, had stab wounds to his front left chest and upper left shoulder.