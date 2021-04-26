Marshfield woman indicted on murder charge in January stabbing death of husband

A 46-year-old Marshfield woman was indicted for murder by a grand jury Monday after she allegedly stabbed her husband twice during a domestic dispute in January, killing him, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
Christine Ricci, 46, of Marshfield was indicted on a single charge of murder as well as one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Cruz’s office said in a statement. Ricci is being held without bail and will be arraigned in superior court at a later date.
Marshfield police responded to 679 Moraine St. at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 28 after receiving a report of a medical emergency at the home. Upon arrival, they “performed lifesaving measures” and transported the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Michael Ricci, to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Michael Ricci, a Boston firefighter, had stab wounds to his front left chest and upper left shoulder.
An investigation by State Police assigned to Cruz’s office and Marshfield police determined that Michael and Christine Ricci had a verbal altercation prior to the incident, during which Christine Ricci allegedly retrieved a five-inch knife and stabbed Michael Ricci.
The Riccis had a turbulent marriage, and Christine Ricci allegedly attempted to stab Michael Ricci during a previous altercation, according to a police interview with the couple’s two sons.
