Massachusetts will keep 9 congressional seats after 2020 Census

Districts for the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are redrawn each decade based on the census, with fast-growing states sometimes gaining seats at the expense of slower-growing ones. The census also is used for redrawing state and local political districts, determining the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year, and reordering how many electoral college votes each state gets.

Overall, the United States population grew by 7.4 percent since 2010 to hit 331.4 million people, according to initial data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Utah saw the highest population growth for any state, increasing by 18.4 percent, the Census Bureau said. West Virginia lost 3.2 percent of its population.

Massachusetts’ population grew enough since 2010 to ensure it keeps its nine seats in the US House of Representatives for the next decade, federal US Census officials announced Monday.

Advertisement

Six states will add seats in the House, including Texas, where its congressional delegation will grow by two. Seven states, meanwhile, lost one seat, including New York, California, and Michigan.

No New England state lost or added a seat, including Rhode Island, which was at a danger of losing one of its two House seats.

Monday’s figures otherwise confirm what Massachusetts officials expected for their state’s own political fate, despite a tumultuous counting process. The census was buffeted by COVID-19-related delays, legal wrangling, and former President Donald Trump’s own attempt to block undocumented immigrants from being included in the once-in-a-decade count.

Monday’s release was only the initial batch of data, and did not immediately include more detailed information, such as population counts for specific cities and or breakdowns by race, age, or other demographics.

The UMass Donahue Institute, which runs the state data center, had estimated that Massachusetts’ 2020 population was 6.89 million people, an increase of roughly 346,000 people, or 5.3 percent, from 2010, according to Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office.

Advertisement

The Census Bureau last year had estimated the country’s total population would grow to anywhere between 330.7 million to 335.5 million people, putting Monday’s official numbers in line with the projections.

Massachusetts lost a seat following the count a decade ago, slimming its congressional delegation from what was then 10 members.

This time, the process has been marked by an array of unprecedented challenges. Federal officials said that more detailed data that state officials need to redraw their voting districts may not be released until the end of September, six months later than usual.

Galvin and local officials have also openly fretted that the Supreme Court’s decision last year allowing the Trump administration to halt the census count early in October could lead to undercounting in already difficult-to-count communities as Lawrence and Chelsea, which have high populations of renters and immigrants.

Galvin himself has said he’s kept track of dozens of false entries, omissions, and mistakes by census takers in Massachusetts that could reduce numbers from the state’s estimated population. Many residents, for example, didn’t receive mailings directing them to fill out questionnaires online, and they didn’t receive follow up mail-in questionnaires either, the Brighton Democrat has said.

When census takers ultimately started going door to door last summer, their effort was too little too late, Galvin has charged. College students, for example, who are typically counted as residents of the community where they study, were gone. Other residents had moved temporarily because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Galvin has repeatedly said he believes that Trump used the census as a political tool to punish Democratic states such as Massachusetts, which went overwhelmingly for Biden in the 2020 election. The seven-term Democrat said he had planned to sue federal officials if the state’s population count fell far enough to cost Massachusetts another seat — or roughly 455,000 below the 6.89 million projection, according to his calculations.

That situation didn’t come to pass. State lawmakers will ultimately have to redraw local voting districts, but legislative leaders indicated that any changes to the state’s congressional districts would likely be far simpler compared to the massive realignment they undertook following the 2010 count.

A larger fear is whether the state’s slow population growth will continue, potentially costing it another seat in the future, said state Representative Michael J. Moran, a Brighton Democrat who helped redraw the state’s political lines after 2010 and is again helping lead the effort this year.

“The real concern is 10 years from now,” Moran said. “If we continue to move along this path, will it be enough for us to lose a congressperson” after 2030?

The Census Bureau could face other challenges in the meantime. Several states, led by Alabama, are challenging the bureau’s plans to use a new technique, called differential privacy, to protect personal information while sharing massive amounts of data. Should the states prevail, it could delay the release of the more detailed census resulted even further, federal officials have warned.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.