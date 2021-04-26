No damage reported in gender reveal party explosion in N.H.

“If there was any damage I would’ve heard about it,” Steward said.

Kingston Building Inspector Robert Steward said he had not received any notifications of damage to homes since the explosion Tuesday night. Steward said he was bracing for a barrage of calls but he has received “not one phone call from a property owner of any damage, not even a cracked window.”

No damage has been reported to buildings in Kingston, N.H., nearly a week after an explosion during a gender reveal party shook homes for miles , according to town officials.

A Kingston police dispatcher said the department had no more information to release Monday morning.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety referred all comments to Kingston police.

A representative for Torromeo Industries, which operates the quarry where the party was held, hung up on a Globe reporter Monday afternoon.

Jason Whitney, who lives on Route 125 just half a mile from the blast site at 18 Dorre Road, said his home suffered no major damage. He “doesn’t know of any” damage but has not had his home inspected.

Whitney said he was sitting in a chair in his home when the blast went off, shaking his home in a way he had never felt before. The feeling of the explosion couldn’t be compared to an earthquake, or a tree falling on his home, or a car ramming into it, as others hypothesized.

Amy Owen, a resident of Plaistow, which lies south of Kingston, said her husband thought a car had rammed into their home when the explosion went off.

Whitney said he felt the explosion “up through the floorboards” and said it was like “nothing I’ve experienced in my lifetime.”

He “couldn’t believe the sound of the explosion” and “really didn’t know what it was.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.











