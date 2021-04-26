Nominations open for 2021 Top Places to Work in Rhode Island. Is your company one of them?

As companies navigate the new normal, they’re also focused on keeping existing employees happy, recruiting new talent, and staying competitive. Do you feel appreciated at your company? Is it a great place to learn and grow? Are you getting paid fairly for the work you do?

Rhode Island is preparing to enter a post-pandemic world, and things will be different, not least for work. Will people continue to have the flexibility to work from home, or the option to work in an office? What happens to sick time? What happens to the break rooms?

PROVIDENCE — Where are the top places in Rhode Island? Globe Rhode Island is trying to find out.

Advertisement

Let us know what you think.

Nominations for Globe Rhode Island’s inaugural Top Places to Work survey are open for any organization — public, private, nonprofit, government — with 35 or more employees in the state.

Employees will evaluate their employers through short, anonymous surveys administered by Energage, an Exton, Pa., employee research and consulting firm that conducts similar surveys across the country. While The Boston Globe has identified hundreds of Top Places to Work in Massachusetts since 2008, this is the first time the survey will focus on companies in Rhode Island.

Nominations may be submitted at Globe.com/NominateRI or by calling (401) 226-0749. Companies will be surveyed from April through July, and nominations must be received by May 28.

Winners will be featured in The Boston Globe in late 2021. The categories will be based on number of employees: small (35-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more).

The landscape is changing, and there are plenty of opportunities out there. Workplace culture, fair pay, and strong leadership matter now more than ever.

Tell us: Does your company make the cut?

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.