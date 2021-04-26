Orange Line service halted while authorities respond to a person under a train at State Street

Service on part of the Orange Line was suspended around 1:45 p.m. Monday as authorities responded to a person under a train at State Street Station in downtown Boston.
The shutdown is in place between North Station and Back Bay while the emergency is handled by authorities, the MBTA said on its official Twitter account.
“Orange Line: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a person under a train at State St.,’' the T tweeted.
Customers are being urged to use Green Line service between North Station and Copley to get to Back Bay.
Orange Line: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a person under a train at State St. Customers can use Green Line Service between North Station and Copley to access Back Bay.— MBTA (@MBTA) April 26, 2021
This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is available.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.