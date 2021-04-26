fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cambridge crash

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

By Ivy Scott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2021, 1 hour ago

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Monday night in Cambridge, according to a statement from state police.

The pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Corolla driving near 945 Memorial Drive at about 9:20 p.m. The victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old female, remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.

Boston Globe video