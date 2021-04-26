Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Cambridge crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Monday night in Cambridge, according to a statement from state police.
The pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Corolla driving near 945 Memorial Drive at about 9:20 p.m. The victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old female, remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.
