Public’s help sought investigating fatal New Bedford crash

State Police are asking the public for any information they may have about a fatal crash in New Bedford early Saturday that killed a 19-year-old man after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Cameron Rodrigues, 19, of New Bedford, was killed in the crash after he drove his 2019 Kia Optima down a Route 140 exit ramp, traveling in the grass on the left side of the road before coming to rest against a tree, according to prosecutors.

Rodrigues was ejected after his vehicle slammed into the tree and landed in the middle of the roadway. Police responded to the crash at around 2:30 a.m., and Rodrigues was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Quinn’s office.