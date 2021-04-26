Public’s help sought investigating fatal New Bedford crash

State Police are asking the public for any information they may have about a fatal crash in New Bedford early Saturday that killed a 19-year-old man after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.
Cameron Rodrigues, 19, of New Bedford, was killed in the crash after he drove his 2019 Kia Optima down a Route 140 exit ramp, traveling in the grass on the left side of the road before coming to rest against a tree, according to prosecutors.
Rodrigues was ejected after his vehicle slammed into the tree and landed in the middle of the roadway. Police responded to the crash at around 2:30 a.m., and Rodrigues was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Quinn’s office.
Advertisement
An investigation by State Police indicated that sometime after the crash, a vehicle driving down the off-ramp dragged Rodrigues’s body to where it was later found by first responders, according to Quinn’s office.
Police would like to speak to the operator of that vehicle and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been in the area at the time to contact them. Anyone with information about the vehicle which allegedly dragged Rodrigues’s body is also urged to contact State Police assigned to Quinn’s office.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.