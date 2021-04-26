Rhode Island expected to lose a seat in the US House of Representatives once census data is released

Representative David N. Cicilline, an increasingly high-profile Democrat who served as an impeachment manager for former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and Representative James R. Langevin, a Democrat who has built up 20 years of seniority after becoming the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, currently serve Rhode Island in the House of Representatives.

For the last three years, population projections have shown that Rhode Island will go from being the most over-represented state, with one House member for about 530,000 residents, to the most underrepresented, with one representative for more than 1 million people.

PROVIDENCE — On Monday afternoon, Rhode Island is expected to find out whether it will lose one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives because of new census data.

Complications fueled by the pandemic make census predictions even more perilous than usual, and there is a chance that Rhode Island could cling to its two seats, experts say. So there is some drama as the state awaits an announcement at 3 p.m. Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau, when US Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina M. Raimondo is expected to speak.

“No one anticipated the virus or the Trump administration, which threw the Census Bureau for a loop and probably the census for a loop,” said Kimball W. Brace, president of Election Data Services, who has been Rhode Island’s redistricting consultant since 1983. “The question is how good has the counting been and how many people did we finally get?”

The most likely scenario involves Rhode Island losing a seat changing places with Montana as the least and most represented states, observers say.

Brace said Rhode Island would need at least 16,000 more people than the latest estimates to hold onto its second House seat, while Montana enjoyed a cushion of about 2,500 people in its bid for a second seat.

“I’ve jokingly said that instead of counting in Providence, Rhode Islanders should rent a billboard in Montana saying ‘Don’t answer the census,’ " he said.

Based on 2020 estimates, Election Data Services described Rhode Island as “a state with an extremely close margin,” saying, “For the past several years we saw that Rhode Island would lose that second seat by more than 25,000 people. But this new data shows the state missing the seat by only 16,842 or 16,970 residents depending upon which month’s data is reviewed.”

At that time, Election Data Services projected the states gaining House seats would be Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas. And it projected that Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia would lose House seats.

State Librarian Megan Hamlin-Black said the US Constitution allotted one House seat to Rhode Island in 1789, but the state gained a second House seat in 1790, and a third seat in 1912, before returning to two seats in 1932.

While losing a seat would not directly result in a loss of federal funding for the state, John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said having only a single House seat would hurt Rhode Island.

“We not only lose a member of Congress but a vote in the Electoral College,” he said. “We lose influence in Congress, where Langevin has built up seniority and Cicilline is a rising star.”

Brace agreed that Rhode Island would lose influence in Washington, D.C..

“It’s bad news when you go from two voices to just one – that is 50 percent reduction in Rhode Island issues being focused upon,” he said. “All of those things that Rhode Islanders think are important become less important when 435 people are yelling on the House floor.”

Brace said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t be pleased if she loses one of Rhode Island’s two reliably Democratic seats. And it sets up the possibility of a head-to-head clash between Cicilline and Langevin.

In a show of political strength, Cicilline raised $655,347 in the first quarter of this year, bringing his war chest to $1.1 million, while Langevin raised $118,220, bringing his campaign account to $786,258, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Brace explained that while the Census Bureau is releasing the state population data today, it does not plan to release demographic data until Aug. 16. So states won’t have a breakdown about race, ethnicity, age and sex, or population numbers for cities and towns until then.

As a result, states won’t be able to begin the redistricting process to redraw political boundaries until August, Brace said. Although if Rhode Island does lose a congressional seat, the redrawing of the congressional district border will be straightforward.

The state population data that will be released today was originally supposed to be submitted by Dec. 31, Brace said, but the release was delayed because of the pandemic.

Elizabeth Fussell, an associate professor of population studies and environmental studies at Brown University, said whether Rhode Island loses a seat depends on whether other states gain seats. “This means that it isn’t just about what happens in Rhode Island, but what happens in other states, as well,” she said.

Rhode Islanders were a little less likely than the national average to send in census forms or complete them online, Fussell said.

“This lower response rate may have been influenced by the Trump administration’s attempt to insert a citizenship question into the census form, a ploy that may have made unauthorized immigrants and their families reluctant to fill out the form,” she said. And it’s unclear how well the Census Bureau’s door-to-door follow-up operation worked to raise the response rate, she said.

Fussell said a “wildcard” in this year’s count is how deployed military service members will be treated.

“In the last census they were counted at the address where they lived when they enlisted, but many argued that they should be counted at the military base from which they are deployed,” she said, noting Rhode Island has a Navy base in Newport and two Coast Guard installations.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.