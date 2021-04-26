Rhode Island man shot and killed by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department said Richard Solitro, 34, pulled his car in front of officers who had their lights and sirens on, then reversed into them. Solitro, who was wearing body armor, got out of the car with his right hand hidden behind him, the LAPD said. As he moved toward the officers, he started counting down from three and began to move his arm in front of his body, police said. That’s when police opened fire, striking and killing him. Police said they did not find a weapon.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island man was shot and killed by police in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

In December 2018, Solitro was shot and injured by an officer outside his home in North Providence. Police said they’d gone there to check on him. Solitro was not there, but returned while an officer was still on scene. Solitro yelled at the officer, then brandished a realistic-looking replica firearm, according to court records. The officer tried to get him to drop the gun, but Solitro pointed it at him, according to police accounts of the incident. The officer shot two rounds, hitting Solitro in the abdomen area, authorities said at the time.

A grand jury cleared the officer, Mathieu Florio, in 2019. Florio said in a police report he feared for his life and the lives of Solitro’s family.

Solitro was charged with felony assault with a device similar in appearance to a firearm. According to court records, he pleaded no contest in September 2020.

Solitro’s family told a television station in Los Angeles that he dealt with mental health issues.

Resources: People can call BH Link, Rhode Island’s “one-stop, statewide 24/7 call-in center that connects people to appropriate care and resources, when they or someone they care about is experiencing a behavioral healthcare crisis,” at 401-414-LINK (5465). For those under 18, call 855-KID(543)-LINK(5465).