Rhode Island will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Appointments for the single-dose vaccine will once again be available on the state’s vaccination appointment portal at vaccinateri.org , or by calling 211, this week. Any Rhode Islander over the age of 18 years old can book an appointment for this vaccine.

The decision was made at the state-level after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that the temporary pause of the vaccine be lifted.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s health officials announced Monday night that the state will once again administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause came after reports of six people experiencing adverse reactions involving a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. The problems were found up to two weeks, but less than a month, after vaccination.

Prior to the pause, more than 31,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine had been administered in Rhode Island, and there were no reported cases of CVST among people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Rhode Island.

The issue, which occurred in less than one in a million doses administered in the country, was reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is a group that advises the CDC.

The risk of the rare blood clots was also received by medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC. Both the CDC and FDA said it determined that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh any potential risks, and that it is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

“This pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine demonstrates that we have rigorous safety systems in place, and those systems work,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state’s health department.

