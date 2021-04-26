Thousands of Boston students return to full-time, in-person learning for first time since March 2020

Most elementary schools in Massachusetts were required to return to full-time instruction earlier this month, on April 5, but Boston received a waiver from the state to delay its full-time reopening until after April school vacation. Massachusetts middle schools are required to return full time by Wednesday, apart from those that received waivers.

Students in grades K0 through 8 were offered a return to in-person learning five days a week starting Monday. All families were allowed to opt into a remote-only model, but a hybrid approach with both in-person and remote learning has been eliminated for students in eighth grade and younger.

More than 23,000 Boston Public Schools students are expected to return to full-time, in-person instruction Monday for the first time since the pandemic shuttered schools in March 2020 — a major milestone in the city’s efforts to get students back to traditional school.

“There is no task more critical for the City of Boston than bringing back Boston’s children to full-time, in-person school after a largely remote school year,” state Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley wrote in his letter to Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius approving the district’s waiver last month.

As of April 23, the families of 23,708 students opted for in-person learning. Another 19,888 students were expected to attend school in a remote-only model. The numbers are subject to change, however, because families who did not choose a learning model were automatically placed into the one previously selected by the family, according to the district.

Students who are in an in-person model, but need to temporarily switch to remote learning due to sickness or other COVID-related protocols, will be allowed to do so. Families should communicate with their child’s school to coordinate a temporary switch to remote learning.

Also on Monday, students in grades K0 through 12 at the district’s special education day schools — The Carter School, Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the McKinley Schools — who choose full-time, in-person learning will return to five days a week in classrooms.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.