Black Democrats, conflicted on a voting rights push, fear it’s too late

“When people say we’re fighting the same stuff, we really are,” he said, sitting in a local Masonic Lodge where Evers once held an office. “We were fighting in 1865 and 1965. We were fighting it in 2015, and we’re fighting it in 2021.”

Figgers, 71, remembers learning about the assassination of Evers the day it occurred. He remembers the rage it inspired.

JACKSON, Miss. — The right to vote is what Frank Figgers fought for in the 1960s as a student at a racially segregated high school in Jackson. It is what Medgar Evers died for when he was shot to death outside his home in the city in 1963, after his work with the state NAACP.

Now, as Republican state lawmakers across the country push new restrictions on voting, Democrats are hitting back. In Congress, the party is pushing a colossal elections system overhaul that would take redistricting out of the hands of politicians, introduce automatic voter registration, and restore voting rights for the formerly incarcerated.

For some Black Democrats in the South, the fact that this fight is happening at all — in 2021 — is a profound failure of the Democratic Party’s politics and policies. In interviews, more than 20 Southern Democrats and civil rights activists described a party that has been slow to combat Republican gerrymandering and voting limits, overconfident about the speed of progress, and too willing to accept that voter suppression was a thing of the Jim Crow past.

But Black leaders are also facing some unexpected resistance from lawmakers who fear that the sweeping bill in Congress, known as the For the People Act, would endanger their own seats in predominantly Black districts.

Republicans have often used the redistricting method to pack Black Democrats into one House district. The practice has diluted Democrats’ influence regionally, but it also ensures that each Southern state has at least one predominantly Black district, offering a guarantee of Black representation amid a sea of mostly white and conservative House districts.

Some Black Democratic lawmakers in the South have so far remained relatively muted about these concerns of self-preservation, worried that it places their own interests above the party’s agenda or activists’ priorities. Still, the doubts flared up last month when Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat whose district includes Jackson and who serves as Figgers’s congressman, surprisingly voted “no” on the House’s federal elections bill.

Recently, other Congressional Black Caucus members have urged Democratic leadership to focus more narrowly on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which aims to restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, including the requirement that some states get federal approval before changing election laws, rather than pushing for the sweeping provisions of the For the People Act, officially known as H.R. 1.

Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under former president Obama, said in a recent interview that Democrats were only now seeking to unify on a strategy, years after Republicans made theirs clear.

“When it came to redistricting, the Democratic response has not been nearly as polished, not nearly as concentrated, was not technologically backed in the way that the Republicans were,” he said.

Representative Mondaire Jones, a New York Democrat who was a key ally to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she built support for the legislation, agreed with the sentiment but placed blame on the Obama administration.

“Democrats absolutely have been late to seeing the urgency of voting rights,” Jones said. “Had they not been late, we would have done something about it during the Obama administration. We needed H.R. 1 then.”

The For the People Act is set to be one of this summer’s defining clashes in the Senate. The White House will face pressure from its moderate and progressive flanks, and the act will test Senate Democrats’ commitment to the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold that has often stymied legislation in the past.

It remains unclear how far Democrats are willing to go to push through the bill, even after former president Donald Trump waged an open war on the results of the last election and as Republicans propose new voter restrictions in more than 40 states. Key Democratic senators like Joe Manchin, the West Virginia moderate, have expressed skepticism about some parts of the voting bill. The House also has not yet fully passed its companion legislation, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, or H.R. 4.

Holder, who now runs a group that focuses on redistricting and ballot access, said he would encourage senators to eliminate the filibuster to pass the For the People Act, if necessary. His group and its partners plan to spend $30 million to pitch the legislation to voters in states with key senators, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“The stakes are the condition of our democracy,” Holder said. “This is more than a partisan ‘who wins and who loses?’ game. If we are not successful in H.R. 1 or H.R. 4, I am really worried our democracy will be fundamentally and irreparably harmed.”

He added, “We will still have elections every two years or every four years, but they could almost be rendered close to meaningless.”