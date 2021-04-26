Justice Department will investigate the Louisville police, Garland says

The city has already enacted some law enforcement reforms in the 13 months since Taylor’s death, including a ban on “no-knock warrants,” as well as the creation of a civilian review board for police disciplinary matters. But the attorney general’s investigation is poised to be the broadest review yet, and officials said it would be especially credible coming from an independent federal agency.

The Louisville police came under fire after officers raided the home of a Black medical worker named Breonna Taylor in March last year and shot her to death. Her killing helped fuel nationwide racial justice protests last year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a sweeping Justice Department investigation on Monday into the Louisville, Ky., metro police and the county government there, the second time in a week that the department has opened a civil investigation into a police force that prompted national furor for the killing of an unarmed Black person.

During a news conference Monday, officials in Louisville praised the investigation, saying it could help foster change and rebuild the city’s strained relationship with its Police Department.

“I can’t say that I was entirely surprised by the DOJ’s announcement,” said Erika Shields, chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department. “As someone who truly believes in police reform and doing things differently, which will only help us as a profession in the long run, I think it’s a good thing.”

Critics have decried the pace of the investigation into Taylor’s death. A grand jury indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville detective involved in the raid, for wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors, whose apartment was hit when he fired his gun. No one was charged for her death.

“Today’s announcement is based on an extensive overview of publicly available information,” Garland said in brief remarks at the Justice Department. He said that the inquiry into both the police and the Jefferson County government would be conducted by the department’s Civil Rights Division, and that it will assess whether the Police Department “engages in a pattern or practice of using unregulated or unreasonable force.”

Garland said last week that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

The inquiries show that the Biden administration is seeking to apply stricter oversight of local departments amid a national outcry over police abuse.

Derrick Johnson, national president of the NAACP, applauded Monday’s announcement, saying “true justice comes with accountability and action.”

“The relationship between law enforcement and our community has been deeply fractured and shattered by the lack of trust and the little-to-no accountability enforced when police commit a crime,” he said. “For far too long, killings at the hands of police have only led to one hashtag after another.”

Investigations into whether a department’s policing practices are unconstitutional are often precursors to court-approved agreements between the Justice Department and local governments that create and enforce a road map for operational changes at police departments.

The investigation into the Louisville Police Department that Garland announced Monday is separate from the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigation, announced last May, into the death of Taylor.