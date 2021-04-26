Mass. reports 56,735 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 56,735 to 5,740,185, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was less than on Sunday, when 77,703 were reported. Monday’s vaccination numbers are typically the lowest of the week.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.3 percent of the 6,652,360 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,390,158 first shots and 2,145,176 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 204,851 shots of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,350,027.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

