These charts show what we learned from the 2020 Census

While Rhode Island was widely expected to lose one of its two seats, it kept both of them, and Massachusetts maintained its nine seats in the House, according to Census data released Monday afternoon.

The United States Census Bureau reported Monday that the country’s population grew at the second-slowest rate in history, and some states gained congressional representation while others lost it.

Texas gained two seats in the House, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon each gained one. California lost a seat for the first time in history, while Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also lost seats.

Advertisement

The country’s population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4 percent increase that was the second-slowest ever.

The count leaves California, the most populous state with more than 39 million residents, with the largest number of congressional seats at 52. Texas trails with with 38 seats, followed by Florida with 28, and New York with 26 seats.

The four states are the most populous in the country, and together represent about a third of the total seats in the House, Census officials said.

With more than 7 million residents, Massachusetts is the most populous state in New England, and it ranks fifteenth on the list of US states in terms of population. Rhode Island’s population now stands at 1,097,379, up by 44,812 or 4.3 percent from the 2010 census.

Utah, Idaho, and Texas saw the biggest percentage increases in population since the 2010 census, while Puerto Rico saw the biggest percent drop.

Here’s a closer look at population changes in each state:

Matt Stout and Edward Fitzpatrick of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from The Associated Press was used.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.