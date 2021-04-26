UMass Boston, state university system to require vaccinations for fall

Students at the University of Massachusetts Boston and in the nine schools of the state university system will be required to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before they return to campus in the fall, officials said Monday.

The nine campuses include Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. UMass Amherst made a similar announcement last week.

The universities join a growing list of schools that will require vaccinations, including Boston University, Northeastern, Lasell, Brown, Rutgers, and Notre Dame.