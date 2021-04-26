With release of 2020 Census count, which US states lost and gained congressional seats?

While Rhode Island was widely expected to lose one of its seats, it kept its two congressional seats, and Massachusetts maintained its nine seats in the House, according to Census data released Monday afternoon.

The United States Census Bureau released its 2020 count on Monday, and while the number of congressional representatives held steady in New England states, a number of states across the country gained or lost seats.

The effect of the 2020 Census on congressional apportionment resulted in a shift of seven seats among 13 states, Census officials said during a press conference to announce the results. The changes mark the smallest number of seats shifting among the states in any decade since the current calculation method was adopted in 1941, officials said.

Here’s a look at which states gained seats and which states lost seats in the House.

These states gained seats in the House:

Texas (gained two seats)

Colorado

Florida

Montana

North Carolina

Oregon

These states lost a seat in the House:

California

Illinois

Michigan

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

The count leaves California with the largest number of congressional seats at 52, followed by Texas with 38 seats, Florida with 28, and New York with 26 seats. The four states are the most populous in the country, and together represent about a third of the total seats in the House, Census officials said.

While New York lost a congressional seat, a Census official said Monday that if just 89 more people had been counted in the state, it would have avoided the loss.

