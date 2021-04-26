At 100 days, Biden is competent on COVID-19, but otherwise ‘meh’

At the 100-day mark of his presidency, Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is his biggest strength. On other major issues, Biden isn’t loved or loathed. After Donald Trump’s truculent presidency, and the passions it enflamed, Biden’s ability to lower the national blood pressure is a relief. But over time, a too scripted and overly protected presidency runs the risk of draping Biden in the uninspiring mantle of “meh.”

On the plus side, Biden’s approval rating trends to the positive. According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, 52 percent of adults overall said they approve of the job he’s doing, while 42 percent disapproved. Biden’s handling of the economy won approval from 52 percent; the same 52 percent support his proposed $2 trillion infrastructure proposal. Meanwhile, 53 percent disapprove of the way he’s handling the immigration situation at the US-Mexico border.

Biden got his highest marks in the poll for his handling of COVID-19, with 64 percent approving his performance, including 33 percent of Republicans who were surveyed. To their credit, Biden and his campaign strategists understood from the start what Trump never did — that straight talk and competence matter, especially when thousands of Americans are dying every day from a deadly disease. That message never got through to Trump. He used the same tactics against the coronavirus that he used against every other enemy — belittling and name-calling. He resented what COVID-19 did to the economy more than he cared about what it did to his fellow Americans. He thought he could fight it with his usual bluster and showmanship, and ended up looking ridiculous, not to mention, inept.

It was just a year ago that Trump seemed to suggest that it might be possible to inject bleach into a person’s body as a way to kill the coronavirus. And throughout the pandemic, he sought to underplay the consequences. As reported by Bob Woodward in “Rage,” Trump was warned by national security advisor Robert O’Brien that the coronavirus “will be the biggest threat you face in your presidency.” Yet as Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Yet as Biden has shown, getting shots in arms and financial help to those who need it creates the opposite of panic. Meanwhile, Trump has no one to blame but himself for any failure to earn credit for speeding up the process of finding a vaccine to fight the virus. After getting COVID-19, he had the perfect platform to pivot to the leadership role people expect from a president. Instead, he persisted with buffoonery in the face of a public health crisis and that probably cost him reelection.

How far will Biden’s handling of the pandemic take him when it comes to achieving other priorities? The partisan divide still runs deep. Republican resistance shows no sign of mellowing. But Biden has wisely decided to define bipartisanship by what the public seems to want instead of by what base-driven Republican lawmakers are willing to embrace. To make that pitch, he has to convey the same combination of competence and empathy that characterized his handling of COVID-19. So far, he hasn’t done that on immigration or infrastructure, which is undoubtedly a tougher sell.

Too often, Biden comes across as scripted and wary about leaving his protective bubble. Caution undercut his first press conference. While no one — except cable TV hosts — wants a replay of Trump’s battles with the media, some natural engagement would be welcome. Biden’s humanity shines at moments of tragedy, such as his tribute to Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed when a man slammed his car into a barrier Evans was guarding at the Capitol. It’s impossible to imagine Trump bending, as Biden did, to pick up the toy that was dropped by the dead officer’s daughter.

Biden spoke eloquently after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and courted controversy beforehand when he said he prayed the sequestered jury would reach “the right verdict.” That was Biden being Biden, and his presidency needs more of that, not less.

Trump was all incompetent emotion. Biden’s purpose could use a jolt of passion.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.