Your recent editorial “Biden’s tax plan shouldn’t leave Social Security behind” is absolutely correct: We cannot leave this program behind, especially in the midst of a pandemic.
People are relying on Social Security more than ever, and it’s not just seniors. Social Security is one of the largest federal benefit programs for children. In 2014 there were 6.4 million children who benefited from Social Security. That number may grow this year, as it’s estimated as many as 43,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19; Social Security’s survivor benefits will be there for them.
Millennials are projected to rely on Social Security more than their parents. Two-thirds of millennials have zero retirement savings.
Social Security is particularly important to Black and brown communities, who have faced inequities their entire lives, resulting in lower wages and less retirement savings. Social Security partially mitigates these inequalities.
That’s why I’ve been working closely with the Biden administration to protect and enhance Social Security. The president’s campaign proposal aligns closely with the Social Security 2100 Act, supported by many House Democrats. Ensuring that millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share by requiring those earning more than $400,000 a year to contribute to Social Security would strengthen it.
We must protect the nation’s number one economic security program. As chairman of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee, I look forward to working closely with the Biden administration to secure Social Security for years to come.
US Representative John B. Larson
Washington
The writer represents Connecticut’s First Congressional District.