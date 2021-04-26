Your recent editorial “Biden’s tax plan shouldn’t leave Social Security behind” is absolutely correct: We cannot leave this program behind, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

People are relying on Social Security more than ever, and it’s not just seniors. Social Security is one of the largest federal benefit programs for children. In 2014 there were 6.4 million children who benefited from Social Security. That number may grow this year, as it’s estimated as many as 43,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19; Social Security’s survivor benefits will be there for them.

Millennials are projected to rely on Social Security more than their parents. Two-thirds of millennials have zero retirement savings.