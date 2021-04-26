Astros’ Jake Odorizzi out, but José Altuve returns after bout with COVID-19

“We hope it’s short term,” Baker said. “He’ll miss at least two turns [in the rotation]. And then hopefully he’s ready.”

Odorizzi left his start Saturday after just five pitches with what the team called tightness in his right forearm, and manager Dusty Baker announced Monday that the righthander had a strained right pronator.

Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his right arm and second baseman José Altuve has been activated after a bout with COVID-19.

Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, was among five Astros who were placed on the COVID-19 list April 14. The other four returned within days, but Altuve remained out. He cleared health and safety protocols Friday and revealed Saturday that he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have any symptoms.

Altuve said he received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines before testing positive, and that he has no idea how he contracted the virus.

Altuve is off to a strong start in 2021 after a down year in last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign. He is hitting .318 with one homer, three doubles and five RBIs in 11 games. Baker said Altuve would bat leadoff Monday night when the Astros begin a four-game series against the Mariners.

Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023.

“I feel pretty fortunate that it was only something very minor,” he said. “And maybe the other day was just my body protecting itself and not letting it get into a worse position than I’m in right now. So I’m pretty optimistic about, I’m happy with the results.”

The 31-year-old Odorizzi is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts this season.

An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota, Odorizzi was hoping to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season, when he pitched just 13⅔ innings.

Hyeon-Jong Yang is poised to make his major league debut with the Rangers after a 14-year career in Korea with the Kia Tigers. Ashley Landis

Korean Yang joins Rangers

Former Korean standout pitcher Hyeon-Jong Yang joined the Texas Rangers and was looking to make his MLB debut.

The Rangers selected the contract of the 33-year-old lefthander from their alternate training site before the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas optioned struggling rookie center fielder Leody Taveras to the alternate training site. To make room on the 40-man roster for Yang, the Rangers transferred first baseman/outfielder Ronald Guzmán from the 10-day to 60-day injured list.

Yang had been on the team’s taxi squad for each of the first three road trips this season. He initially signed with the Rangers at the start of spring training after a 14-year career with the Kia Tigers. He was the MVP in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2017, and also the Korean Series MVP that season when the Tigers won the league championship. He won the ERA title in the KBO in 2015 and 2019.

Taveras was hitting .087 (4 for 46) with one RBI in 15 games. He started 14 games in center.

Guzmán was placed on the injured list April 13 with a right knee meniscus cartilage tear suffered while playing left field the previous day in Tampa Bay. He is scheduled to have season-ending surgery Wednesday.

Carlos Santana (right) celebrates with Royals teammate Nicky Lopez after hitting a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Tigers in Detroit. Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Royals finish sweep of Tigers

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999. The Royals, who haven’t finished over .500 since winning the 2015 World Series, have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7. “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but we’re expecting good things to happen,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. Kansas City starter Brad Keller (2-2) gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings. Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003. “We won’t talk about it in those terms, I can tell you that,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said . . . Although the Padres and the Dodgers know it’s only spring, every remarkable thing that happened in their seven games over the past 10 days proved this matchup was far more important than your average April baseball. When a distinctly autumnal chill settled in Chavez Ravine while their seventh exhausting meeting stretched into extra innings Sunday night, both teams and their fans could be forgiven for thinking ahead to the bigger, colder nights possibly on the way. “Definitely a good preview of what should come in October,” San Diego’s Eric Hosmer said. Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Hosmer’s sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the Padres rallied from a late six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over Los Angeles and their fourth win in seven largely thrilling games against the Dodgers. Manny Machado delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth inning for the Padres, who claimed their third win in this four-game series between Southern California rivals in appropriately dramatic fashion.