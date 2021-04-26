Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith is minding his business off the court with a New Balance shoe deal

The unevenness of the season hasn’t shaken Nesmith’s confidence or outlook. And the former Vanderbilt standout is marketable enough to sign his first shoe deal with New Balance, which has offices next to the Celtics’ practice facility in Brighton.

The Celtics’ first first-round pick was expected to step in as an NBA-ready shooter to bolster the bench. Instead, he has played in spurts, showing signs of being more comfortable as the season has progressed but sitting for long stretches or filling in as a defensive helper/energy player.

Nesmith has tried to mix working to improve his game while trying to delve into off-court business endeavors, such as shoe endorsements.

“It’s been a lot of fun being able to expand my roots and the things I’ve never really dove into so much with all the free time that I have,” he said. “I was a business major, so being able to do more business and learn some skills I wasn’t able to learn in the classroom has also been really fun. This walk of life outside of basketball has just brought on opportunity after opportunity, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

NBA players have been mostly limited to their homes and the practice facility during the pandemic, which could be challenging for younger players, such as the 21-year-old Nesmith. He has occupied his time with visits from his parents, who live in South Carolina, or his New York-based brother.

“It’s been a whirlwind, just being thrown into the NBA lifestyle without much time to really get my feet wet,” he said. “It’s been an experience, to say the least. I think I’ve got the hang of it, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I think it’s been a lot of fun. I think it’s helped me in a lot of ways. It’s taught me things that other people didn’t get an opportunity to learn so quickly.”

Inasmuch as Nesmith said he enjoyed his experience at Vanderbilt, constant classes and studying weren’t his favorite activities, so he relishes the freedom of choosing how to spend his time.

“The best part is no school work, no class,” he said. “I’ll be at the gym for hours. When I come home, I’ll relax. Because of COVID I don’t really do much, don’t really leave my place. I go to the gym and go home. It’s my dream lifestyle.”

While the Celtics are considered a younger team, many of their veterans players, such as Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson, have families. Even third-year center Robert Williams is a father, making off-court team bonding difficult.

Nesmith has meshed with some of the team’s less-experienced players, such as Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, and Tremont Waters.

“It’s a little bit different than college,” Nesmith said. “In the NBA, people are older, they have families, they have kids that they go home to. Not as many people go out and hang or grab lunch after practice, but a lot of the young guys do. I’ve definitely made some friends. It’s a family feeling.”

Nesmith said New Balance allowed him to work on creating his own logo on his athletic apparel. NBA players have become more astute at personal marketing, and Nesmith has relished the opportunity to create his brand.

“Drawing on a piece of paper showing them my idea and they came back with 50 ideas and they all were awesome,” he said. “I’m not a shoe collector, but I do have a high appreciation of shoes. I’m not going to get them and sit them in my closet. I’m going to wear them.”

Nesmith struggled mightily early in the season, but he has made an impact in his minutes of late, draining two 3-pointers and taking an important charge in Thursday’s win against the Suns. Nesmith is like many NBA rookies, just trying to improve and hoping the game slows down. Payton Pritchard, Nesmith’s rookie counterpart, etched a role immediately in training camp and is an All-Rookie team candidate.

Nesmith is still waiting for consistent minutes, hoping to impact his short stints.

“Just trying to do anything I could to help make plays,” he said. “We have a talented team here, so things that I used to do and responsibilities that I used to carry aren’t necessary things, so I have to do different things in order to help my team win and to help myself grow as a player.”

