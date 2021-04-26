Flames’ Noah Hanifin needs shoulder surgery, is out for the season

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin did not participate in Monday’s team practice and his status is uncertain for the team’s Tuesday game against the Islanders. Ovechkin, who has a lower-body injury, did not play in the Capitals’ 6-3 victory Saturday against the Islanders. It was the first game the 35-year-old winger has missed because of injury since March 5, 2015 … Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is out for the remainder of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Coach Paul Maurice said Ehlers was injured in the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs Saturday. Maurice said he is “confident” Ehlers will be back for the postseason … Andrew Shaw , 29, a gritty fan favorite who helped the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, announced his retirement on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.

Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin will need season-ending shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old was injured early in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Canadiens. Hanifin was tangling with Canadiens forward Corey Perry along the boards when his left leg went out from underneath him. Hanifin’s shoulder made contact with the ice as he went down. The loss of a top-four defenseman may hurt Calgary’s playoff hopes.

Olympics

Runner with prosthetic legs prevented from competing at Tokyo

American runner Blake Leeper has been prevented from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because his two prosthetic legs have been ruled as giving him an unfair advantage. Leeper is “running unnaturally tall” with his prosthetic legs, the World Athletics mechanical aids review panel determined. Last October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a previous decision by World Athletics that ruled Leeper gets a competitive advantage against able-bodied runners because of the added height his prostheses give him.

Soccer

Italian federation adds ‘anti-Super League’ clause

The Italian soccer federation added an “anti-Super League” clause to its regulations, making it easier to expel any club that attempts to break away in the future. The rule, which would ban any team participating in a privately run competition from playing in domestic leagues, was approved unanimously by the FIGC council, which includes Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta. Serie A leader Inter, Juventus and AC Milan were the Italian teams that were among the clubs leading the charge for the ill-fated Super League.

Horse racing

Malathaat 5-2 morning-line Kentucky Oaks favorite

Malathaat is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and will start from the No. 10 post for Friday’s 147th Kentucky Oaks. The race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs comes a day before the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat has won all four starts. Pletcher is going for his fourth Oaks victory and first since 2013 with Princess of Sylmar.

Miscellany

Maryland hires Danny Manning as an assistant

Maryland hired former Wake Forest basketball coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff, reuniting a couple of old college teammates. Manning, who played with Turgeon at Kansas in the 1980s, spent the past year as an ESPN analyst. He was fired by Wake Forest after finishing with a losing record in five of six seasons and just one NCAA Tournament appearance … Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. broke his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington and likely will miss the remainder of the season … Devin Cannady of the Magic underwent surgery to clean out his dislocated right ankle, though tests showed he did not fracture it as originally feared. A series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact, the Magic said. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana, a gruesome injury after which he needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher.