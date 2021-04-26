NFL Draft: Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater has made a powerful impression

In one of the best videos of the predraft season, Slater put on an impressive display of strength while his guys supported him with an equally impressive display of camaraderie.

Though Northwestern’s humungous offensive tackle opted out of the 2020 season, when he came back to campus for the school’s pro day last month, it was as though he never left. Slater’s Wildcat teammates turned out in full force.

As Slater slung up rep after rep of the 225 pounds on the barbell, others dropped what they were doing, gravitating to Slater’s bench and screaming out the count. It felt like Slater would never stop. When the 6-foot-4-inch, 304-pounder finally did — at 33 — he popped off the bench and was mobbed by enthusiastic teammates.

Advertisement

“It was definitely nice to be able to do it around all my guys,” said Slater. “It was really just cool. Being in that environment one last time was really cool.”

About the only film in which Slater played more of a starring role came in 2019 when he squared off with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who was drafted second overall by Washington in 2020 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Slater dominated Young, silencing the All-American with his exquisite combination of size, strength, and speed. He had an effective countermove for everything Young tried.

Slater acknowledged that he was motivated by the hype — including Heisman Trophy buzz — that Young was receiving heading into the game.

“I mean, my mind-set was just, you know, what everyone says, ‘This is the best guy, so I’m going to go out there and show them that I am.’ I did all my same normal film study and preparation,” Slater said. “And I just had a plan of attack.”

Advertisement

That game is often the first subject brought up when Slater meets with NFL clubs, but he prefers to steer the conversation to his large body of work over three seasons in the rugged Big Ten, where he started immediately as a freshman at right tackle before switching to the left side as a junior.

“That game definitely gets talked about a lot,” said Slater. “You look at my career at Northwestern, I’ve had 37 starts and started as a true freshman. I’ve just gotten better every single year. It’s more than just that game. You know, look at 2019 — Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, and more.”

Slater, whose father Reggie played in the NBA for eight years and also professionally in Europe, has exceptional athleticism for his size. Despite his imposing figure, he is sneaky light on his feet, allowing him to smoothly backpedal in pass protection and also swiftly get out to the second level where he demolishes linebackers and defensive backs.

“From the first time we met Rashawn as a high school recruit, it was clear he was special,” said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who called Slater “a freak” in the weight room. “It’s a rare player that can make an impact in the Big Ten in their first year of college, and even more rare to do it on the offensive line.

“Rashawn earned a starting spot almost immediately and never gave it up, helping pave the way to two bowl championships.”

Advertisement

While Oregon’s Penei Sewell is considered the consensus top tackle in this year’s class, Slater could be the most versatile, as he is projected as a player who could kick inside and play guard or center.

“I think I am the best tackle in the draft,” said Slater. “I have a really high level of confidence about that. But at the same time, I’m a team player. If a team wants to play me at guard, so be it. I’m all for it. As long as that’s what’s best for the team, I’m happy to play whatever position they need me at.”

In addition to his 33 reps on the bench, Slater also posted a 4.88 in the 40-yard dash and a 7.48 in the three-cone drill. Another measurable that gets brought up a lot is Slater’s 33-inch arm length, considered short for an NFL tackle, which has fueled the speculation that he is more of an inside player.

Slater understands that nitpicking comes with the territory, but he also believes it’s overblown criticism.

“It’s definitely tiring when you put so much work in, put all that film out of you playing tackle, and then people are going question that just based off of a measurable,” he said. “Honestly, as far as the teams I’ve talked to, they’ve been pretty honest with me about saying it’s not a huge concern for them. So that’s been good.”

While tackle isn’t an immediate need in New England, it soon could be. The Patriots have until May 3 to pick up Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option or he will be a free agent. In addition, Trent Brown is on a one-year deal. Slater’s versatility could make him a nice fit as a depth piece as a rookie before developing into a larger role.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.