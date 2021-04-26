Perhaps the most pro-ready player in the entire class, he has all the traits (size, athleticism, smarts, and hand punch) to make him a franchise left tackle for the next dozen years. Has the strength to pancake pass rushers and the speed to scramble second-level defenders.

The top offensive linemen available in the NFL Draft, with player, school, height, weight, 40 time (unofficial), and projected round.

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern, 6-4, 304, 4.88, 1

Comes from athletic bloodlines (father, Reggie, was an NBAer) and despite opting out of 2020, should step in and immediately contribute. Played right and left tackle but could seamlessly kick inside to guard and/or center. Manhandled Ohio State’s Chase Young in 2019 matchup.

Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-5, 321, 5.14, 2

A converted tackle, Smith was moved to guard and absolutely dominated with his size and strength. He’s a good old-fashioned smashmouth brawler who never fails to finish off a defender. Missed part of his sophomore season with blood clots in his lungs.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern Cal, 6-4, 301, 5.10, 2

Another player with versatility at both tackle and guard, though he projects to play inside as a pro. He’s a technically sound dude who won’t be fooled by stunts and delayed blitzers. Does a nice job stacking, shedding, and getting his hands on linebackers.

Quinn Meinerz, Wis.-Whitewater, 6-3, 320, 4.99, 2

The absolute star of Senior Bowl week, where his quickness, strength, and toughness (he broke his hand in the first practice and still participated the rest of the week) elevated him to the top center in the class. He wears his hair long and his shirts short; yes, his mullet and belly were on full display in Mobile. Will become an immediate fan favorite in any market.

Best of the rest: Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (T), 6-5, 315 pounds; Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (T), 6-6, 300; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (T), 6-7, 305; Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (G), 6-4, 315; Deonte Brown, Alabama (G), 6-4, 350; Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (G), 6-5, 330; Kayode Awosika, Buffalo (G), 6-5, 310; Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (C), 6-4, 325; Josh Myers, Ohio State (C), 6-5, 310; Trey Hill, Georgia (C), 6-4, 330.

