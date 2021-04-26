Whether by shuffles or substitutions, change could be coming to Bruins lines

The other two forward lines can’t say the same. Lines three and four have been puzzlingly inconsistent. Too often, they lack identity, pace and production. The Bruins, trying to hold off the Rangers for the final playoff spot in the East Division, need more.

“I think for the most part we’ve created a lot offensively and we haven’t given up much at the other end,” Hall said after Monday’s workout. “It’s one of those lines where we compliment each other really well.”

PITTSBURGH -- Even though David Pastrnak hasn’t quite been himself this year, the Bruins’ top line remains one of the league’s most productive. The second line is buzzing after the addition of Taylor Hall .

Be it shuffles or substitutions, change could be coming to the group Tuesday.

After mixing up his bottom two lines in Sunday’s 1-0 loss here, Bruce Cassidy rolled out practice lines Monday that had Charlie Coyle, nominally the No. 3 center, as Sean Kuraly’s right wing. The other No. 3 RW was Jake DeBrusk. Either Coyle or DeBrusk could be sitting for the last game of this five-game, two-city road trip.

The Bruins also brought in competition for the fourth line. Chris Wagner was splitting reps with Karson Kuhlman, late of the taxi squad. Trent Frederic was on the left wing, with Curtis Lazar in the middle. Kuhlman, a healthy scratch, last played April 11. Frederic, who was scratched and battled a non-COVID illness, has been out since April 6.

“We’ve got nine games left,” Cassidy said. “Let’s get an identity and see how it goes. We’re trying different things there. But we’re running out of runway.”

Cassidy has in the past bumped Coyle to David Krejci’s right wing. Doing so now, and dropping Craig Smith, would stunt the chemistry the Hall-Krejci-Smith line is building. Plus, Smith has played well enough to keep his spot.

“That was a conversation I would have happily had six weeks ago,” Cassidy said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re trying to identify each line. Last week it was going well. I think there are players that have more to give.”

Coyle, 27 games without a goal and 5-10--15 in 46 games, believed a switch to the wing might help him find his way as an attacker.

“You get in there, play physical, get your feet moving,” he said. “I don’t mind that at all. We’ll see if it works out.”

Bruins make use of rare practice

The Bruins had their second full practice since the April 12 trade deadline, which meant a good session of power play drills.

“This year’s been so weird, not having practice time, even really proper days off or anything like that,” Hall said. “To get a practice in today is huge.”

Cassidy hopes the man advantage, 1 for 19 in that eight-game stretch, finds a second-unit spark with Hall working his strong-side wing.

Hall, a left shot, is adept at driving the net and making plays. Having him on the left side, with his stick allows him to easier set up one-timers for the right-handed shooters up top (Charlie McAvoy) and in the middle ( Smith). It puts Krejci back on his familiar right side, from where he prefers to shoot. It does lessen the threat of Hall as a one-time shooter, as he would be on his off-wing.

“I think good players tend to find their way no matter where they are on the power play, as long as they get their touches,” Cassidy said. “It’s about getting some rubber to the net and scoring goals on it, so if that means Smith and Krejci do more of the shooting and Hall the passing, as long as it ends up at the net and hopefully in the net, then I’m all for that.”

Kevan Miller gets day off

Defenseman Kevan Miller had the day off to rest his sore knee. Cassidy expects him to return to the lineup Tuesday … Netminder Tuukka Rask will start … Both Coyle (six years, $31.5 million) and Wagner (three years $4.05 million) are in the first years of contracts signed in November 2019. DeBrusk (two years, $7.35 million) signed his new deal last November. … Hall keeps showing he’s more than an offensive play-driver. Hall recorded three hits and two blocked shots on Sunday, and saved an empty-netter and prevented Pittsburgh from a 2 on 1 chance with his backchecking. In eight games with Boston, he has been on the ice for seven goals for, and one against. … Hall doesn’t have a Norris Trophy vote, but you can bet McAvoy would be on his ballot. “The way he reads the game and the way he moves his feet, is pretty elite,” Hall said. “He can move the puck, he can shoot, he can fly out there. Defensively, how hard he is to play against, I knew that when I played against him, but to see him make reads and cut off lanes and cut off passes and turn the game, tilt the ice the other way, has been really fun to watch. One of those guys that when you get out there with him, you’re like, ‘OK … let’s get going.’ I think he’s going to get better and better.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.