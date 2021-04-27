How picture books act as ‘windows and mirrors’ for kids learning about civil rights

The words under the image read, “My mama says I shouldn’t go on the other side …”

Andrea Davis Pinkney’s “Picture the Dream” exhibition at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art opens with a watercolor painting of a young Black girl reaching her hand across a fence to a white girl. The sky is blue but cloudy.

The image, painted by Earl Bradley Lewis, perfectly captures the realities — and the dangers — of life in a segregated society. It was featured in Jacqueline Woodson’s “The Other Side,” published exactly 20 years ago.

Pinkney, a Coretta Scott King Award-winning children’s book author, spent three years curating this exhibition of children’s books that depict racism and the struggle for civil rights. With striking images and words, they tell the story of Black activism in the United States since the 1950s.

The Globe reached Pinkney at her home in New York City to discuss the exhibition and the role picture books can play in opening conversations with children.

Q. What inspired “Picture the Dream”? What was the process of bringing this show to life?

A. “Picture the Dream” has been three years in the making. It is a collaboration between the Eric Carle Museum and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. It’s the first exhibition of its kind. There’s never been an exhibition featuring picture book creators portraying the conditions surrounding the civil rights movement. We thought, how timely, and how timeless.

Q. Why did the process take so long?

A. We wanted to ensure we were addressing the topic and presenting the information in a way that is accessible to, first of all, children but also families and adults who work with children. We quickly discovered there were so many great artists, so many great aspects of the civil rights movement, that we needed to make decisions about how to organize the exhibit. I think what’s also important is that young people started the civil rights movement, kept it going, and are continuing to keep it going today.

Q. I think of children’s books as traditionally very sweet — their intention is to shield children from why they’re learning what they’re learning. What was your experience curating children’s books that don’t necessarily try to shield?

A. Picture books provide an opportunity to invite conversations among families, among parents, among children. So from the youngest ages, we can talk to our kids about the very real and complex events going on in our world. So, picture books are not a shield, they are a doorway, they are a window. People often ask me, “How can I speak to my kids about race?” And I say, the way to speak to young people about race is to speak to young people about race. Picture books make that possible.

Q. As a young Black woman, I didn’t grow up with books like those in the exhibition. The harsh realities of race, of being Black, and being a Black woman, were something I learned with time. What do you think are the benefits of children having access to these books? Or I guess a better question is, what do you think are the harms of children not having access to these books?

George Ford's Illustration for "The Story of Ruby Bridges" by Robert Coles. George Ford/Courtesy Scholastic Inc.

A. Well, imagine it this way. If you entered a world, a kingdom, a community, and the ruler of that world said, we are removing all of the mirrors from this community. We’re going to block all of the windows. If I am a child in that world, I never see myself reflected. After a while, I don’t know what I look like and I run the risk of feeling like I don’t exist, because I can’t see myself. That’s the risk we run by not having these topics explored and celebrated. Picture books can act as those windows and mirrors. Kids, families, teachers, adults who serve children, can see themselves reflected in a multitude of different art forms. Children who are not of color can look in and get a very clear view of the civil rights experience.

Q. Having started curating this exhibit three years ago, what has it been like bringing it into 2021 — after a year of COVID-19 and civil rights movements?

A. When the show opened in Atlanta, the summer of 2020, it appeared that the exhibition was a reaction to everything that had gone on. George Floyd had just been murdered, John Lewis had died. But we started this years ago. That fact speaks to the truth that topics of race, civil rights, equality, equity, justice, were happening back in 1954, they were happening in 1963. They were happening in 2009. They’re happening now in 2021 and they will be happening in 2025 and beyond. This is a topic that is always, always timely, and always warrants a conversation.

PICTURE THE DREAM: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement Through Children’s Books

At the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. Through July 3. Advance tickets recommended. 413-559-6300, www.carlemuseum.org

Interview was edited and condensed.

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.