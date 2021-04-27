fb-pixel Skip to main content

Encore Boston Harbor opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Andy Rosen Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2021, 57 minutes ago
The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

Encore Boston Harbor on Tuesday opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with its home city of Everett and the Cambridge Health Alliance system.

A spokeswoman for the casino said the site would be able to vaccinate about 300 people today and would operate from 8:30 to 4 p.m. in the facility’s Picasso Ballroom.

The site is not taking walk-ins and interested people should check for availability on the state’s vaccination finder website. People also can call the Cambridge Health Alliance COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 617-665-2100.

