Encore Boston Harbor opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Encore Boston Harbor on Tuesday opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with its home city of Everett and the Cambridge Health Alliance system.
A spokeswoman for the casino said the site would be able to vaccinate about 300 people today and would operate from 8:30 to 4 p.m. in the facility’s Picasso Ballroom.
The site is not taking walk-ins and interested people should check for availability on the state’s vaccination finder website. People also can call the Cambridge Health Alliance COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 617-665-2100.
